The Ravens are expected to have 11 picks entering this year’s NFL draft. If general manager Eric DeCosta gets his way in April, they might leave the draft with 11 new players, too.

“We’re probably going to have 11 draft picks this year,” DeCosta said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “My goal would be to hit on a large percentage of those draft picks to find good, young, inexpensive talent to put guys in for the future.”

DeCosta called this draft class “pretty strong,” and he’ll get a better look this week in Indianapolis. On-field workouts and measurements at Lucas Oil Stadium start Thursday and will run through Sunday.

Here are 15 prospects the Ravens could target at five positions of need, with players separated into preliminary Day 1 (first round), Day 2 (second and third rounds) and Day 3 (fourth to seventh rounds) projections. All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted.

Offensive line

Offensive lineman Marcus Mbow of Purdue runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl. (Butch Dill/AP)

Day 1: Ohio State’s Josh Simmons

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Simmons was expected to be one of the top tackles drafted, if not the first off the board, until he suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. Simmons will reportedly be healthy enough to work out for teams before the draft, but uncertainty over his knee could lead some lineman-needy teams to look elsewhere in the first round. Simmons allowed just one sack and 11 quarterback hurries over his 19 games with the Buckeyes.

Day 2: Purdue’s Marcus Mbow

The 6-4, 309-pound Mbow spent the past two seasons at right tackle but could kick inside at the next level. At the combine, he should be able to showcase his natural movement skills. As a run blocker, Mbow can get to the second level as a puller and cut off back-side defenders on zone runs with ease. He allowed a career-high three sacks in 2024 and was inconsistent at the Senior Bowl, where he got snaps as a guard and center, but teams should get a better sense of his best fit this week.

Day 3: William & Mary’s Charles Grant

The 6-4, 300-pound Grant was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Tribe, earning Football Championship Subdivision All-America honors in 2023 and 2024, and should test well in Indianapolis. With his athleticism and tenacity, Grant can be a force in zone blocking schemes. His long arms should also help ease concerns about his long-term potential on the edge. But Grant’s raw as a pass protector and could struggle early in his career with NFL-level power moves.

Wide receiver

Tai Felton of Maryland celebrates a touchdown against Virginia. (Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Day 1: Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka

The 6-1, 205-pound Egbuka could be the second receiver taken in the draft, after Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan. Over four years at Ohio State, he finished with the most career receptions (205) in program history and the second-most career receiving yards (2,868). A strong, smart and versatile player, Egbuka is not expected to be available late in the first round. But, with a disappointing showing in combine testing, he could see other wideout prospects overtake him.

Day 2: TCU’s Jack Bech

The 6-1, 214-pound Bech starred at the Senior Bowl, punctuating a strong week of practice with a six-catch, 68-yard performance in the showcase game, including the game-winning 2-yard touchdown. Bech might not be a dynamic enough athlete to warrant a top-50 pick, but he had 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns last season, and his route-running ability, open-field elusiveness and blocking ability should translate to the NFL. If Bech surprises with his time in the 40-yard dash, he should be an attractive “X” receiver prospect.

Day 3: Maryland’s Tai Felton

The 6-0, 186-pound Felton led Big Ten wideouts in receptions (96) and was second in receiving yards (1,124) and was a team captain last season. Felton’s slender frame could be a liability out wide, where he can struggle with press coverage, and in the slot, where he’ll need to improve his run blocking. But Felton can help his draft stock if his agility testing confirms the quick feet he showed on tape.

Edge rusher

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland and teammates take the field against Stanford. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

Day 1: Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart

The 6-5, 281-pound Stewart is one of the draft’s most fascinating prospects. Despite limited pass rush production over three years at Texas A&M (4.5 career sacks), Stewart could go in the top half of the first round. He has elite size and length and could be one of the fastest edge rushers at the combine — no small feat, given his hulking frame. If Stewart shows NFL general managers that he has all the tools, he probably won’t be available late in the first round.

Day 2: Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku

The 6-2, 247-pound Ezeiruaku ranked second in the Football Bowl Subdivision last year in sacks (16.5) and fourth in tackles for loss (20.5), and added three forced fumbles for good measure. Ezeiruaku has been linked to some teams late in the first round, including the Ravens, but concerns about his size could keep him out of Day 1. A strong showing in the broad jump, which measures lower-body power, would help.

Day 3: Virginia Tech’s Antwaun Powell-Ryland

The 6-2, 253-pound Powell-Ryland racked up 25.5 sacks over the past two seasons, including 16 in 2024. He’s not an elite athlete, and his size might limit his role in certain schemes, but he’s a crafty technician with good burst and violent hands.

Cornerback

Defensive back Azareye’h Thomas of Florida State pushes wide receiver Jacolby George of Miami out of bounds. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Day 1: East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr.

The 6-1, 188-pound Revel tore his ACL in September, but his surgeon told teams last week that he’s on schedule to make a “full return” to action this summer. Medical evaluations this week and rechecks later in the predraft process will be important for Revel, who entered 2024 with first-round buzz. He allowed completions on just 42.2% of his targets in coverage over the past two years.

Day 2: Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas

The 6-1, 191-pound Thomas’ profile has only risen since the Senior Bowl. His impressive week there built on a standout season in which Thomas allowed just 17 catches on 33 targets for 141 yards. Thomas had only two interceptions over nearly 800 career coverage snaps for the Seminoles, and he struggled at times with his run defense. But he showed impressive ability in press coverage, disrupting receivers at the line of scrimmage without surrendering many big plays. A fast 40 time could push him into the first round.

Day 3: Kansas’ Cobee Bryant

The 5-11, 171-pound Bryant starred at the East-West Shrine Bowl and has a well-earned reputation as a defensive playmaker. He totaled 11 interceptions, three forced fumbles and 21 passes defended over the past three seasons for the Jayhawks. Big plays have also been a problem for Bryant — he allowed at least 14.6 yards per catch in coverage in 2022, 2023 and 2024 — and he might be too skinny to make some teams’ draft boards. But he’s a dogged run defender with good instincts in zone coverage.

Safety

Dante Trader Jr. of Maryland lands a hit on Penn State’s Dante Cephas. (Lexi Thompson/for the Baltimore Banner)

Day 1: South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori

The 6-3, 227-pound Emmanwori could be one of the standouts of the combine. Unlike Ravens star Kyle Hamilton, who slipped to the middle of the first round in 2022 after a slow 40, Emmanwori should only help his Day 1 case in Indianapolis. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer told The Athletic before last season that, at age 20, Emmanwori was running close to 23 mph and had posted a vertical jump of 42 inches, which would’ve been one of the best marks at last year’s combine. Still, he wasn’t especially fluid in coverage for the Gamecocks, and his best fit at the next level is unclear.

Day 2: Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts

The 6-0, 203-pound Watts was the only FBS player with at least 10 total interceptions over the past two seasons. He led the nation with seven in 2023 and added another six in 2024, one of which he returned for a 100-yard score. Watts doesn’t have a prototypical athletic profile, but he was rangy enough to star as a single-high safety for the Fighting Irish. His draft stock shouldn’t change much after the combine, though some coaches might want a closer look at how he moves laterally.

Day 3: Maryland’s Dante Trader Jr.

The 5-10, 196-pound Trader was a two-sport standout for the Terps, starting for three seasons on the football team and earning All-America honors in 2023 as a short-stick defensive midfielder for the lacrosse team. Trader lined up everywhere for Maryland coach Mike Locksley — in the slot, in the box, as a deep-lying safety, on coverage teams — and should impress in interviews. With solid testing numbers, he should avoid the fall that led former teammate and current Ravens safety Beau Brade to go undrafted last year.