The Ravens activated Daryl Worley off injured reserve Saturday, getting one safety back for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as they await the return of another.

Worley, a special teams contributor, hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury early in the Ravens’ Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns. He played 76 defensive snaps in their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and has seven tackles and a pass defended this season.

Worley’s return bolsters the depth of a position that could again be without star Marcus Williams on Sunday. Williams, who’s dealt with pectoral and hamstring injuries this season, has been inactive the past two games and is considered questionable to play Seattle.

The Ravens also elevated practice squad cornerback Kevon Seymour for Sunday’s game. Seymour was waived Thursday but, after going unclaimed, returned to Baltimore. He’s third on the team in special teams snaps.

Fullback Patrick Ricard, meanwhile, was fined $21,694 for unnecessary roughness on an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday against Arizona, the NFL announced.