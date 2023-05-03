The Ravens have signed Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal, adding a potential starting cornerback just days after the NFL draft.

Ya-Sin, a former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, could reportedly earn up to $6 million on the deal. He visited the Ravens in March during the first wave of free agency, but remained unsigned through Monday, meaning his addition will not count against the Ravens in the NFL’s compensatory-pick formula.

Ya-Sin, 27, has appeared in 52 games over four seasons with the Colts and Las Vegas Raiders, making 32 starts. He lined up primarily as an outside cornerback last season, when he had zero interceptions and five pass breakups and allowed a passer rating of 82.5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ya-Sin has dealt with injuries throughout his career, including a knee injury that sidelined him for much of December and all of January last season. But he underwent a physical Wednesday, and a healthy return could give Marlon Humphrey a much-needed sidekick at outside cornerback.

“It’s an important position,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Saturday as the team wrapped up its draft, where it passed on taking a cornerback with a Day 1 or Day 2 pick. “What we’ve seen is you can never have enough good corners to start the season and throughout the season. That’s a fast way to get beat, is to not have enough corners on the field.”

With Marcus Peters unsigned after an up-and-down 2022, the Ravens are poised to rely on Humphrey, Ya-Sin and a group of young cornerbacks. The team added Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly in the fifth round Saturday, a year after drafting Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Jalyn Armour Davis. Defensive back Brandon Stephens is also in the mix for significant snaps.