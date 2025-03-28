After three straight playoff appearances, the Ravens signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Harbaugh’s contract was set to expire after the 2025 season. His contract will now run out after the 2028 season, barring another extension, a firing or a retirement.

Harbaugh, 62, will be 66 by the time this contract expires 2028. He has been the Ravens’ head coach since 2008, when he was 46. He is the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL, behind Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, who is 52 and has coached the Steelers for 18 seasons.

In the past 17 seasons, Harbaugh has gone 172-104 in the regular season, with 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title. He is the winningest coach in Ravens history. He has coached only two seasons with losing records, in 2015 and 2021.

In the 12 seasons the Ravens have made the playoffs, they have a postseason record of 13-11. The Ravens’ longest stretch without a playoff appearance under Harbaugh was three years, from 2015-17. However, since drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018, they have made playoff appearances in six of the last seven years.

Prior to arriving in Baltimore, Harbaugh was a defensive backs coach and then a special teams coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is the only active NFL coach who made the jump to head coach from special teams coordinator. Owner Steve Bisciotti and then-general manager Ozzie Newsome took the chance on Harbaugh as the third coach in franchise history.

Harbaugh became the first NFL coach to win a playoff game in six of his first seven seasons.

The Ravens went to the AFC championship game in 2023 before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. They followed with a trip to the AFC divisional round in 2024, losing a close game to the Buffalo Bills.

With Jackson and a strong group of starters returning, the Ravens are expected to go back to the playoffs in 2025. They have the third-best odds (+650) to make the Super Bowl, according to ESPN.