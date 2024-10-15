The Ravens signed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to their active roster Tuesday, rewarding the practice squad member’s fast start in Baltimore.

Ngakoue, who signed with the Ravens on Sept. 24, was called up for the team’s past two games. The former Maryland star recorded four quarterback pressures in just 16 total pass rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, including a sack in Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders. Ngakoue, 29, played 19 total snaps Sunday (13 on defense, six on special teams).

“Every time I see him, he tells me how excited he is to be here, and how he’s got our backs and everything like that,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “I see it in the way he’s practicing and the way he’s playing. He played tremendously well, which was not a surprise because we saw him practice that way. ... Big addition to our team. Very excited with the way he’s rolling.”

In a corresponding move, the Ravens released offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu. A sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, Aumavae-Laulu entered his first training camp in Baltimore as the favorite to start at left guard. But he struggled in the preseason, losing out to eventual starter John Simpson, and did not play as a rookie.

Aumavae-Laulu has dealt with injuries and personal issues this season, which have limited him to just seven snaps, all on special teams. He could be a candidate to rejoin the Ravens on their practice squad.

The Ravens also released defensive back Damarion “Pepe” Williams from their practice squad a week after he returned, opening two spots.