When you spend half a billion dollars, you’d love to enjoy the investment as much as possible.

Walking through M&T Bank Stadium while wearing a hard hat and dodging metal cables dangling from the ceiling, it’s easy to see where all the money’s going. But it also feels crazy that much of the new amenities — including ultra-elite club seating and field-level views — will be enjoyed only about 10 days a year.

That’s why the Baltimore Ravens need to be thinking bigger when it comes to their calendar.

They’re already targeting a future NFL Draft. They ought to be lobbying for a Super Bowl. And M&T Bank Stadium — which they tout as one of the best NFL game-day experiences in the league — needs to become a concert and third-party destination for the kind of events that justify all of this gilding with $469 million in state bond money.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

What does Green Bay have that Baltimore doesn’t — besides cheese wedges that you can wear on your head? The NFL’s smallest market managed to pack 600,000 people in across three days of the draft last month.

That should be Baltimore on the league’s main stage. The same fans who pack blackout games on chilly Thursday nights would flock out in droves for the NFL’s biggest offseason event.

Yes, the NFL prioritizes “new builds” for the Super Bowls that aren’t played in warm-weather cities. But if the league wants its markets to continue to shell out public funds for expensive stadium upgrades, it should be willing to spread some of its own substantial wealth.

Fans watch during the second round of the NFL football draft in Green Bay, Wis., in April. (Matt Ludtke/AP)

Why shouldn’t Baltimore host a Super Bowl? Its fans stayed football-crazy even in the decade when the NFL abandoned this city. If the league can overlook winter weather to host a Super Bowl in New Jersey in 2014, it should be willing to at least consider having the game a little further down I-95.

Think of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, which hosted Kendrick Lamar and SZA earlier this month, and next month hosts soccer matches for the Club World Cup. Beyoncé hasn’t performed here since 2016.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Why should Philadelphia get all the fun?

The only limiting factor for the Ravens’ ambition should be their own imagination.

The franchise is rightfully proud of their game-day experience, one enhanced by a raucous fan base that shows up in a big way, especially on prime time. M&T Stadium is going to have expanded common areas, more decadent hospitality areas, and gigantic video boards in the concourses so even folks in line for hot dogs don’t miss a moment.

Media members pass through the Champions Club under construction behind the west end zone during Thursday's tour. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The field level Legends Suites under construction in the west end zone. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

But even the best game days in the world don’t really justify the expenses, especially when you consider that the Orioles are getting a similar amount of renovation bond money for 81 home games a year. While fans will enjoy the larger upper concourse, the multi-story beer hall and the expanded North Plaza, many of these upgrades are for the most exclusive clientele — starting this fall, there will be 132 new seats for field-level suites in the North End Zone, for example.

That’s all well and good, if you can afford it. But for the rest of the working-class fan base, the best way to actually feel the value of all the public money is to see expanded entertainment options beyond just the NFL season.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Team president Sashi Brown has hinted at a more robust future for the stadium, saying the team has been in touch with international soccer clubs about requirements for hosting more games at the field. It would be fantastic, too, if M&T Bank Stadium could get back on the elite concert circuit — especially since it seems the NFL is poised to abandon Landover, leaving Baltimore as the lone league venue in the state.

“I think the nice thing about these renovations is the ability to activate this stadium in more dynamic ways 365 days a year,” Brown said. “We think this makes the stadium more attractive for third-party events, soccer matches, concerts and we’re working hard at that.”

Baltimore Ravens president Sashi Brown says the team has been in touch with international soccer clubs about requirements for hosting more games at the field. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

There’s a lot that goes into hosting big events, and the renovations get Baltimore closer to some of those larger goals. The city ought to be in the mix for an MLB All-Star Game, too, and while infrastructure and hotel accommodations need to be built out for a successful bid, the public venues themselves shouldn’t need any further alterations once we finish all the publicly funded construction.

They should already be top of the line, and the city (accordingly) needs to be considered for top of the line, headlining events.

The Ravens have nailed down a great experience for their visitors for 10 days a year, give or take. Only about 355 more to go.

We’re already paying for it — we should get to enjoy it as much as we possibly can.