In Week 15, the Ravens lost to the Browns and Deshaun Watson, who’d shown flashes of becoming the superstar Cleveland had paid $230 million for — finally, maybe, kind of. In Week 17, the Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick who over the second half of last season would pilot one of the NFL’s better offenses. In Week 18 and then again in the playoffs, the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow, who’d ended his 2021 season in the Super Bowl and would end last season on the short list for NFL Most Valuable Player honors.