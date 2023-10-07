The Ravens on Saturday placed safety Daryl Worley on injured reserve and elevated two players from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Worley, who hurt his shoulder early in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, will miss at least the next four games, meaning he’s eligible to return no earlier than Week 9. With Marcus Williams set to return from his pectoral injury, the Ravens should still have solid depth at safety, where Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone have stood out this season.

Running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell were elevated to the 53-man roster. Drake, who had a costly fumble in the Ravens’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, will back up Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Melvin Gordon III would have had to be signed to the 53-man roster to play Sunday, because he’s already been called up three times. Rookie Keaton Mitchell, who was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, was not activated.

Treadwell, a former first-round pick who joined the team in June, played 18 special teams snaps against Cleveland. The Ravens should have improved depth at wide receiver Sunday. Rashod Bateman is expected to return from a hamstring injury, and Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) said Friday that he expects to play.