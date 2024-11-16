As the Ravens’ secondary searches for answers, the team will head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers without safety Eddie Jackson.

The Ravens announced Jackson would not be traveling with the team but did not provide an explanation other than that it is not injury related.

Jackson, a late free agent addition in the offseason, has been a part of the rotation in the secondary for most of the season. For the first seven weeks, he played 34% to 76% of the team’s defensive snaps. In Week 8, when the Ravens benched starting safety Marcus Williams, Jackson played 100% of the snaps.

However, that game, a 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, highlighted Jackson’s poor play. He has earned low defensive grades from Pro Football Focus for most of the season, with his best grade a yellowish-green 66.8 (the closer to green on the color spectrum from red to green, the better). Red and yellow grades pepper his PFF charts this season.

Jackson was benched in Week 9, and Williams returned to the field. Although Jackson played in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, his snaps were at an all-time low. He played just 16, 20% of the total.

Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington are the other safeties who have earned defensive snaps. The two rookie safeties, Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade, have contributed only on special teams.

The Ravens also traded for veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, which gives them options as they look for a strong combination in a secondary that ranks last in the league in allowed passing yards and fourth worst in allowed yards per completion.

Luckily for the Ravens, the Steelers, whom the Ravens play at 1 p.m. Sunday, have the fifth-lowest total passing yards among NFL offenses.

The Ravens elevated linebacker Kristian Welch from the practice squad for the game. It is his third practice squad elevation this year. He has one more before they need to add him to the 53-man roster or waive him.

The Ravens will need to make six players inactive Sunday with Welch’s elevation.

Fines

Two Ravens were hit with three fines for a total of $56,277 after last week’s game against the Bengals.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones was fined $22,511 for making contact with quarterback Joe Burrow’s head and neck area, although he was not penalized during the game. The incident occurred during the Bengals’ failed 2-point conversion attempt that decided the outcome.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was also fined $22,511 for illegal use of the helmet in the third quarter. He was fined a second time, $11,255, for a face mask infraction against wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

This story has been updated.