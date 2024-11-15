The Ravens (7-3) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Pittsburgh. Here are game predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

The tension is real

There are two opponents that I don’t trust the Ravens to play well against. The Chiefs and the Steelers. The 1-7 record in the last eight games is definitely not as simple as dominance (injuries and rest weeks have played a role), but as we saw last year, Baltimore has a tendency to clam up and play out of character against Mike Tomlin and company. There is a rigidity in Owings Mills this week that feels hauntingly like a team that just can’t overcome its Pittsburgh problem.

I see an offensive line that is going to be challenged by Pittsburgh’s front seven, even without Alex Highsmith. When the Ravens can’t get their run game on track, they tend to struggle. I also see a secondary that hasn’t lived up to standards and hasn’t proven that it can cover even one good option, let alone two in George Pickens and Mike Williams (and Kyle Hamilton, if he plays, might not be healthy). I see a team that commits too many penalties, a week-to-week struggle. Add these factors to a road division game (and the Ravens have been shakier on the road this year than last), it feels like another L for Baltimore, as painful as that may be to say.

— Kyle Goon, columnist

Steelers 28, Ravens 23

Becoming Ravens

The Ravens’ defense and the Steelers’ defense worry me for different reasons. It’s a weird feeling after years of defensive showdowns. The Steelers continue to be dominant on the defensive side of the ball — they certainly invested enough money there — but the Ravens are having an uncharacteristically bad season. But Russell Wilson is not Joe Burrow and George Pickens is not Ja’Marr Chase, so perhaps this is a week for the Ravens to get better.

Meanwhile, T.J. Watt, Patrick Queen and company are a far cry from the Bengals’ defense, so Lamar Jackson will have to play his best. Jackson has a knack for doing that against better defenses. He’ll be extra motivated because of how poor the Ravens’ record is against the Steelers during his tenure. I think they’ll squeak out a win so all those who have not yet beaten the Steelers can truly become Ravens.

— Giana Han, reporter

Ravens 24, Steelers 20

Stop Pickens, and pick up a win

Lamar Jackson was good enough to win in Pittsburgh last year, but his supporting cast on offense dropped the ball. (Over and over and over.) Now Jackson is better, and so is that supporting cast. Can the Ravens get just enough from their defense? Pittsburgh runs the ball at a surprisingly high rate, which Ravens coordinator Zach Orr would welcome with open arms. If the Ravens can keep Russell Wilson and George Pickens from dunking on them downfield — a big ask, given the secondary’s state — their pass defense should feel comfortable defending a Steelers offense that doesn’t really attack over the middle. — Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Ravens 27, Steelers 24

‘DangeRuss’ territory for Ravens’ secondary

The insertion of Russell Wilson into the Steelers’ offense has unlocked wideout George Pickens, who was held without a touchdown through the first six weeks of the season. Now he’s got two in the past three games and is averaging 92 receiving yards per game since Justin Fields hit the bench. That should concern a Ravens secondary that, in case you hadn’t heard, struggles against No. 1 receivers.

But Pittsburgh hasn’t asked Pickens to run many of his routes between the numbers, where Baltimore’s defense has been especially vulnerable. The Steelers will do their best to target cornerback Brandon Stephens, who needs to show he can be trusted in coverage. — Paul Mancano, “Banner Ravens Podcast” co-host

Steelers 24, Ravens 23

Russ is cooking, but Lamar still has the recipe

Something that’s jumping out to me as we head into Ravens-Steelers week: Lamar Jackson has been active for only six games against Pittsburgh, four of them as a starter. He’s gone against the other two teams in the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, 12 times each. There’s surprisingly little history here, but what’s on the page is not great: a 1-3 record as a starter with four touchdown passes against seven interceptions.

This version of Jackson is the best yet. In every circumstance, the two-time MVP is a more efficient passer, and that’s resulted in the Ravens having one of the best offenses in the NFL. How many times could that be said in this rivalry?

While Baltimore’s secondary is an absolute mess, Pittsburgh’s isn’t exactly top tier, surrendering 215.6 passing yards per game (19th in the league). According to Pro Football Reference, both defenses have nearly identical pressure rates, which accounts for every time an opposing passer is sacked, knocked down or hurried.

Jackson has shredded all the talking points about his supposed shortcomings, and he’ll do the same with the narrative about his inability to get past Pittsburgh. — Brandon Weigel, editor

Ravens 34, Steelers 31