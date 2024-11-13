Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely returned to practice Wednesday, but two defensive starters were missing ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Likely, who’s fifth on the team in receiving yards (271), missed the Ravens’ win Thursday over the Cincinnati Bengals with a minor hamstring injury. But his participation Wednesday should put him on track to play in Pittsburgh.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, who sprained his ankle against Cincinnati, was limited to working with an athletic trainer early in practice. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the All-Pro received treatment for the injury over the weekend, and that the team would re-evaluate him on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who has a team-high seven sacks, was also missing at practice despite participating in the Ravens’ practice Tuesday. He’s played in all 10 games this season.

Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday afternoon.