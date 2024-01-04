Six Ravens, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, were ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will also be inactive, as coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday, with backup Tyler Huntley starting. The Ravens have secured the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, giving team officials flexibility in how they prepare for the divisional round.

Beckham did not practice this week, instead resting for the playoffs. Humphrey, who left Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins with a calf injury, also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Starting right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quadriceps), reserve linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and reserve safety Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle) were also ruled out on Thursday’s injury report. Leading wide receiver Zay Flowers, who missed practice this week with a lingering calf injury, is doubtful.

Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton, who returned to practice Thursday as he progresses in his recovery from a minor knee injury, is questionable. He missed Sunday’s game.

Three other defensive backs are questionable: rotational cornerbacks Ronald Darby, who missed practice this week with an illness, and Arthur Maulet, who was limited Wednesday with a hip injury, along with safety Ar’Darius Washington, who was designated to return from injured reserve this week.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee), limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, is also questionable.

The Steelers’ injury report is shorter. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), who hasn’t played since mid-December, is questionable. Starting inside linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral) and reserve safety Trenton Thompson (neck) are also questionable. Pittsburgh needs to win Saturday to keep its postseason hopes alive.

