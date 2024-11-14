After a day of working on the side by himself, safety Kyle Hamilton joined his Ravens teammates for practice, bringing the team’s participation to 100% Thursday as they prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hamilton, the Ravens’ starting All-Pro safety, injured his ankle Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition to being the best and most reliable safety on the roster, he is one of the most athletic and versatile players on the defense.

Hamilton did not dress for practice Wednesday and did some light jogging on the side with trainers. Coach John Harbaugh declined to provide an update after Wednesday’s practice.

With Hamilton’s return, the secondary is at full strength. Newly added cornerback Tre’Davious White has been practicing with the team, and cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis, who recently returned from injury, continue to stay healthy.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Other than Hamilton, the only other absence Wednesday was outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was dealing with an illness. Van Noy also returned to practice.

This is the first practice where the Ravens have had every player on their active roster participate since Oct. 6.

The Ravens have their first meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers this season on Sunday. Harbaugh will talk to the media following Thursday’s practice.