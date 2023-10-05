Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley hopeful about returning; injured Steelers QB Kenny Pickett on track to start

Published 10/5/2023 5:09 p.m. EDT

Ronnie Stanley lines up against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 10. Stanley could play Sunday for the first time since he was injured in that game. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Ravens’ season-opening offensive line could be nearing a reunion.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who’s missed the past three games with a sprained knee, said after practice Thursday that there’s a “strong possibility” he will return for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stanley was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Right tackle Morgan Moses, meanwhile, who left Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns with a shoulder injury, was limited in Thursday’s practice after missing Wednesday’s.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), running back Justice Hill (foot/hamstring) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) remain limited. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) was upgraded to full participation Thursday.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, whose status was uncertain after he left Pittsburgh’s blowout loss to the Houston Texans with a bone bruise in his knee, is on track to start Sunday. He was a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, however, missed Thursday’s practice with a groin injury. He was a full participant Wednesday and led the team with 14.5 sacks last season.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

