PITTSBURGH — Ravens cornerback Tre’Davious White will make his debut with the team Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Thursday that White, acquired almost two weeks ago before the trade deadline in a late-round pick swap with the Los Angeles Rams, had picked up the team’s playbook and terminology quickly. A Pro Bowl selection for the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and 2020, White hasn’t played since September.

“I think every day at practice, he’s gotten better and better,” Orr said. “Like, today was really good, so we’ll see Sunday. I have full confidence in him if he has to go out there and play good ball for us.”

Defensive lineman Travis Jones, who was questionable for Sunday’s game because of an ankle injury, is active and will play.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) was ruled out Friday, and safety Eddie Jackson (non-injury related) didn’t make the trip to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Rookie running back Rasheen Ali, wide receiver Devontez Walker, center Nick Samac and outside linebacker David Ojabo are healthy scratches.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (back), who was questionable, is active. Pittsburgh had already ruled out outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) and cornerback C.J. Henderson (neck). Quarterback Kyle Allen, tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), guard Max Scharping and running back Jonathan Ward are also inactive.

Former Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen will take the field for the coin toss Sunday for Pittsburgh, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told the team website. Queen told local reporters Wednesday that he was upset by the Ravens’ lack of interest in re-signing him last offseason despite his breakout 2023 season.

“Motivation is good,” Tomlin said. “We’re human, and everyone wants to feel wanted. And so I’d imagine it’s not only a motivation this week, but it’s probably been a motivation for him every week. Particularly those that you do business with, that you work shoulder to shoulder with every day, you want to be appreciated. And obviously they chose to move in a different direction.”