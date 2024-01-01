The Ravens won’t have to wait long for their regular-season finale.

Their home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the NFL announced Sunday night. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

It’s the league’s first game of Week 18 and one of two matchups scheduled for Saturday, along with a prime-time game between Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, both playoff contenders in the AFC.

As they did in 2019, the Ravens (13-3) will enter Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh with low stakes. The team clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the AFC North crown with a 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens will follow their regular-season finale with a bye week in the wild-card round.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The resurgent Steelers (9-7), however, are fighting for a playoff spot. After a win Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh needs to beat or tie the Ravens and get outside help to advance to the postseason.

It’s unclear how many Ravens starters will play Saturday against Pittsburgh, which has won six of the past seven meetings with its AFC North rival, including two in a row. After Sunday’s win, coach John Harbaugh left open the possibility that even quarterback Lamar Jackson could play.

“We’re going to have to talk about that and decide what we want to do,” he said. “You can only take six players out of the equation [as inactive players]. There’s going to be injuries anyway, so it’s not like the preseason. You’re playing your team except for whoever you end up taking out. We’re going to have to have the conversation. We have not made any decision there yet.”