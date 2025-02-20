Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct in Arizona for flashing a gun during an argument in a drive-thru last year.

Suggs, 42, accepted a plea agreement in Maricopa County Superior Court that calls for him to perform 100 hours of community service, complete anger management counseling and spend time on supervised probation. Sentencing is scheduled for April 1.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of threatening or intimidating.

“I plead guilty, your honor,” Suggs said during the brief hearing.

Craig Penrod, Suggs’ attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment.

On March 10, Suggs, who played college football at Arizona State, was in a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale but pulled up too far, police reported. He then tried to back up his SUV and hit the customer behind him — but did not damage the car. The other vehicle had a dashcam.

A verbal altercation ensued after the other driver got out and approached Suggs, who also exited his car. Both returned to their vehicles, but the situation escalated when Suggs made an obscene gesture to the other driver, police claim.

The other driver began to swear at Suggs, who repeatedly asked him, “You wanna go?” The other driver cursed back but told him to “go away,” police allege.

That’s when Suggs called the other driver a “p---- ass cracker” and said, “I’ll kill your bitch ass,” police claim. Suggs began to leave, police allege, but paused to put his left arm out of the driver’s window to flash his gun.

The man reported that he felt threatened. Detectives later identified Suggs and arrested him during a traffic stop, and he still had the gun in his car.

Police recognized Suggs from two other incidents, including a traffic stop that led to a speeding citation along with a civil court hearing.

In a statement, Denise White, Suggs' representative at EAG Sports, said he is “relieved that he can now put this unfortunate incident behind him.”

“The safety and well-being of his family and himself have always been his top priority, and he is grateful that they are all safe,” White said. “He appreciates the support and understanding from everyone during this time and he looks forward to moving forward.”

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Suggs was inducted into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor in 2023. He played in Baltimore from 2003 to 2018, winning a Super Bowl and racking up 132.5 sacks, the most in Ravens history. Suggs was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot, along with former teammate Marshal Yanda, but was not selected for enshrinement this month.

The Ravens hosted Suggs as a “Legend of the Game” Jan. 11 for their playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Suggs was previously charged in 2003 in Phoenix with aggravated assault but was acquitted. He was also arrested in 2016 in Scottsdale and charged with leaving the scene of a crash and driving on a suspended license.

In 2012, Suggs’ girlfriend at the time, Candace Williams, obtained a temporary protective order against him after alleging he punched her. A Baltimore County judge dismissed the order, and he was not charged.