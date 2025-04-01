Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months’ supervised probation for flashing a gun during a 2024 argument in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Maricopa County Superior Judge Geoffrey Fish also ordered Suggs, 42, of Scottsdale, Arizona, to perform 100 hours of community service, participate in a mental health screening and any recommended treatment, and complete anger management counseling.

He also has to forfeit all weapons, ammunition and accessories related to the case.

That’s in accordance with a plea agreement for disorderly conduct.

His attorney, Craig Penrod, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a sentencing memo, Penrod asked the judge to sentence Suggs to one year of probation.

“Terrell has always been a law abiding citizen, has no prior convictions and unfortunately overreacted and displayed his handgun while pointing to the ground as he drove away in order to deter the alleged victim, who had been aggressive through the incident, from following him home,” Penrod wrote.

On March 10, 2024, Suggs pulled up too far in the drive-thru of a Starbucks, started to back up to the ordering speaker and hit another vehicle, police allege. The crash did not cause any damage.

The other driver had a dash camera, police assert, and got out of the vehicle. An argument ensued.

As Suggs left, he flipped off the other driver, who began to swear at him, police claim.

Suggs repeatedly asked the man, “You wanna go?” He responded with an expletive, police allege, and told him to go away.

Next, Suggs, police claim, called the man a “p---- ass cracker” and stated, “I’ll kill your bitch ass.” He then extended his arm out the driver’s window and showed a gun — but did not point the weapon, police reported.

In a previous statement, Denise White, Suggs’ representative at EAG Sports, said her client was “relieved that he can now put this unfortunate incident behind him.”

“The safety and well-being of his family and himself have always been his top priority, and he is grateful that they are all safe,” White said. “He appreciates the support and understanding from everyone during this time and he looks forward to moving forward.”

He’s had several other run-ins with the law.

Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowler and 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, played for the Ravens from 2003 to 2018, won Super Bowl XLVII and racked up 132.5 sacks with Baltimore, the most in team history. He was inducted in 2023 into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor.

He spent parts of the 2019 season with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. He won a second Super Bowl with the latter team.

More recently, Suggs served as the Ravens’ “Legend of the Game” on Jan. 11 during the AFC wild-card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a first-time candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February but not selected for induction.