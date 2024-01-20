Ravens inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips is inactive for Saturday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans, joining tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, among others.

After Andrews (ankle) and Humphrey (calf) were ruled out of the Ravens’ playoff opener earlier this week, Phillips was among those with an uncertain status heading into the game. The special teams contributor missed practice this week with a shoulder injury he aggravated in the Ravens’ Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Phillips was listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report.

Andrews returned to practice last week and was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he has not been activated off injured reserve. Humphrey hasn’t practiced since leaving the Ravens’ Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins. He was ruled out Thursday, along with wide receiver and returner Tylan Wallace (knee).

Running back Dalvin Cook, who was signed to the 53-man roster Thursday, will make his Ravens debut Saturday. Four players are healthy scratches: quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Malik Cunningham and offensive linemen Sam Mustipher and Sala Aumavae-Laulu.

Five Texans are inactive: quarterback Case Keenum, guard Nick Broeker, tight end Eric Saubert, and defensive linemen Teair Tart and Jerry Hughes.