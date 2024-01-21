The winning locker room of an AFC divisional-round game is as good a place as any to dance like no one is watching, even though absolutely everybody is.

John Harbaugh did so Saturday evening after the Ravens beat the Texans 34-10 thanks to what Banner Ravens writer Jonas Shaffer described as an “unspeakably dominant second half, all but tossing Houston into the Inner Harbor.”

Harbaugh clearly enjoyed it. Just look at this.

View post on Twitter

It appears that perhaps an imaginary rope is involved in this dance? A lasso, maybe?

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

View post on Twitter

After the Ravens beat the Dolphins to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed on the last day of last year, he broke out something that appeared to be inspired by the Hopak Ukrainian folk dance.

View post on Twitter

Are these routines planned? Or does he just go with whatever he’s feeling at that moment? Does he work with a choreographer? We have questions, but maybe some things are best left unknown.

Chris Korman

chris.korman@thebaltimorebanner.com

Chris Korman

Chris Korman oversees The Baltimore Banner's sports coverage. 

More from Chris Korman

Lamar Jackson laughs at how wrong ‘Mike Flores’ was about Ravens-49ers

Selling the Orioles right now doesn’t make sense for the Angelos family. Here’s why.

More From The Banner

Baltimore, Please try to remember the 31st of September!

New Baltimore Sun owner on tape bashing city schools, local politicians and more

When the 911 operator doesn’t understand you: How the city is bridging the language gap

The Baltimore Police Department just cleared its first hurdle in exiting federal oversight