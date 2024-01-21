The winning locker room of an AFC divisional-round game is as good a place as any to dance like no one is watching, even though absolutely everybody is.

John Harbaugh did so Saturday evening after the Ravens beat the Texans 34-10 thanks to what Banner Ravens writer Jonas Shaffer described as an “unspeakably dominant second half, all but tossing Houston into the Inner Harbor.”

Harbaugh clearly enjoyed it. Just look at this.

It appears that perhaps an imaginary rope is involved in this dance? A lasso, maybe?

After the Ravens beat the Dolphins to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed on the last day of last year, he broke out something that appeared to be inspired by the Hopak Ukrainian folk dance.

Are these routines planned? Or does he just go with whatever he’s feeling at that moment? Does he work with a choreographer? We have questions, but maybe some things are best left unknown.