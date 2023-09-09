“The more talent that you have, the more exciting it is. You can be more versatile. If you have multiple backs, you can play some of your 21 personnel [two backs, one tight end and two wide receivers]. If you have multiple tight ends you like to get on the field, that gives you opportunities to put personnel on the field. I think we’re in a good place in terms of the personnel that we have that allows you to be versatile in a lot of ways. You just have to be careful of getting spread too thin and having way too much and being easy to defend, because you have things you do specifically in certain packages, but I’m excited about our guys [and] the versatility I think we’ll have.”