The Ravens will face the Houston Texans in a Christmas Day road game, Netflix announced Wednesday.

The Week 17 matchup is the second Dec. 25 game in as many seasons for the Ravens, who beat the San Francisco 49ers in a much-hyped “Monday Night Football” game last year. But this one will be played at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on a Wednesday and is the team’s first game on Netflix, which will stream at least one holiday game over the next three seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will also face off on Christmas Day.

The Ravens beat the Texans twice in Baltimore last season, handling Houston in their season opener, 25-9, and again in their divisional-round playoff matchup, 34-10. Star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense didn’t score a touchdown in either game; Houston’s lone touchdown came on a punt return in the playoff loss.

The Texans are the early favorites to win the AFC South in their second season under coach DeMeco Ryans. They were one of the NFL’s most active teams this offseason, trading for wide receiver Stefon Diggs and signing running back Joe Mixon, defensive linemen Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency. Houston’s strong, young nucleus includes Stroud, wide receviers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, tight end Dalton Schultz, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

The Ravens’ season opener — a “Thursday Night Football” road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5 — was announced Monday. The rest of the team’s schedule will be announced at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

