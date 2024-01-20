The Ravens will face the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in an AFC divisional-round playoff game. Here’s what you need to know about the showdown at M&T Bank Stadium.

TV: ABC/ESPN. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will handle play-by-play and analyst duties in the booth, while Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will report from the sidelines.

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM). WBAL-TV’s Gerry Sandusky and former Ravens defensive back Rod Woodson have the call for the Ravens’ team broadcast.

Weather: According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Baltimore will be about 27 degrees at kickoff and fall to 22 degrees by 8 p.m. With gusts of about 30 mph expected, the wind chill will drop to the mid- to low 10s.

Odds: The Ravens are favored by 9.5 points. The over-under for the game is 43.5 points.

Pregame festivities: Parijita Bastola, a top-eight finalist from Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” and a Severna Park resident, will sing the national anthem. There will also be a flyover by four A-10s from the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard.

Jacoby Jones, an All-Pro returner and wide receiver for the Ravens who started his career in Houston, is the Legend of the Game. The Ravens will also recognize Ring of Honor members Peter Boulware, Jamal Lewis, Michael McCrary and Lenny Moore throughout the game.

Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. will serve as the Ravens’ honorary captain.

The rock band Jimmy Eat World will perform from the Bud Light Touchdown Club at halftime.