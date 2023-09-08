Previewing Ravens vs. Texans: How to watch, odds, weather and more

Published 9/8/2023 5:30 a.m. EDT

John Harbaugh begins his 16th season as Ravens head coach Sunday when the Texans visit. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)
The Ravens open their season at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium. Here’s what you need to know.

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala)

Coverage map:

Green: Texans at Ravens. Red: Bengals at Browns. Blue: Buccaneers at Vikings. Yellow: Titans at Saints. (506Sports.com)

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); WLZL El Zol (107.9 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)

Forecast: Low 80s, showers and a heavy thunderstorm

Line: Ravens by 9.5 (as of Thursday night)

Game-day information:

  • Nearly 40 former Ravens will be in attendance to celebrate the 25th anniversary of M&T Bank Stadium’s inaugural 1998 season. Among the players expected to participate in the pregame and halftime festivities: Tony Banks, Peter Boulware, Marlon Brown, Earnest Byner, Todd Heap, Vonta Leach, Jamal Lewis, Jermaine Lewis, Chris McAlister, Michael McCrary, Edwin Mulitalo, Haloti Ngata, Jonathan Ogden, Dennis Pitta, Ray Rice, Marcus Robinson, Bart Scott, Torrey Smith, Matt Stover, Adalius Thomas, Keith Washington, Lardarius Webb and Anthony Wright.
  • All fans will receive a Ravens flag upon arrival at M&T Bank Stadium.
  • Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats no later than 12:40 p.m. for pregame activities.

