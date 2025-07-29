Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely was carted off the field at the end of Tuesday’s practice with what appeared to be an ankle or lower-leg injury.

Coach John Harbaugh said Likely rolled his ankle and is expected to be out a few weeks.

On the last rep of 1-on-1 drills in the red zone, Likely was facing off against safety Sanoussi Kane when he went down and was seen grabbing his left leg near his ankle. He punched the ground in frustration.

He later hobbled into the Ravens’ facility, putting very little weight on his foot.

Likely posted career highs in catches (42) receiving yards (477) and touchdowns (six) in 2025 and was the leading receiver in the team’s divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Likely was poised to take an even greater role in the offense.

