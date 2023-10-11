LONDON — Ravens outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was missing at practice Wednesday, while safety Geno Stone was sidelined as the team held its first session at Tottenham Hotspur’s training facility.

Clowney, who played 39 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Odafe Oweh, who’s been sidelined since Week 2 by an ankle injury, did not take the field Wednesday. Clowney has been a sound run defender this season, and he’d be called upon Sunday to help stop the Tennessee Titans and star running back Derrick Henry.

Stone, meanwhile, was held out of the open portion of practice as he worked under the supervision of an athletic trainer. With the return of starter Marcus Williams, he played just 20 defensive snaps Sunday, a season low.

Swing tackle Patrick Mekari, who left the loss to Pittsburgh with a chest injury, was at practice. So, too, was right tackle Morgan Moses, who sat out Sunday’s game after missing most of last week’s practice with a shoulder injury.

Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after practice.