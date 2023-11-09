Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken would rather not have to game plan for Myles Garrett. But Cleveland’s perennial Pro Bowl defensive end plays in the AFC North, so it’s becoming unavoidable. On Sunday, the Ravens will face Garrett for the second time in seven weeks.

“It’s awful,” Monken said Thursday. “It absolutely stinks. He’s got such natural ability, and he’s worked awfully hard to really drill down his pass rush moves, and he’s relentless. You have to account [for] wherever he’s at, which is [for] any elite player.

“It could be a receiver, quarterbacks that can move, pass rushers that make it difficult. It makes it difficult in terms of everything that you do because he can wreck the game. ... He’s a hard worker, a great kid, but it stinks [to play against him]. You’d prefer he’s out.”

The early front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors had a sack, two quarterback hits and two hurries in Week 4, according to Pro Football Focus. With Ronnie Stanley sidelined by injury, Patrick Mekari started that game at left tackle.

Right tackle Morgan Moses, who missed Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks with a shoulder injury, is on track to play Sunday. Stanley, who’s struggled in pass protection in recent weeks, is expected to make his sixth straight start.

Injury report

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, running back Keaton Mitchell and cornerback Marlon Humphrey were added to the injury report as limited participants in Thursday’s practice.

Bateman (back), Mitchell (hamstring) and Humphrey (hamstring) participated fully Wednesday. Humphrey has played over 80% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps over each of the past four games, while Bateman has played at least 45% of their offensive snaps in the same stretch. Mitchell, who had nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown Sunday, missed the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury.

Defensive lineman Michael Pierce and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis missed practice Thursday with illnesses. Pierce was also sick Wednesday.