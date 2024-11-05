Despite their 6-3 record and cemented status as contenders, the Ravens woke up Tuesday in need of help for their 23rd-ranked defense. With less than an hour to go before the deadline, they reportedly added a veteran to their defensive backfield.

Baltimore is acquiring veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Ravens will also net a 2027 seventh-rounder in return.

White, 29, has played in just four games this season and hasn’t been active for a game since September. The two-time Pro Bowler has been sitting out while his agent has been searching for a trade partner. The Rams signed White to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million in March after the 2017 first-rounder appeared in just 10 games over his final two seasons in Buffalo.

White’s best season came in 2019, when the former LSU standout grabbed a league-high six interceptions and earned All-Pro honors.

He joins a talented but underperforming secondary that has regressed under first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr. Through nine games, the Ravens rank last in the NFL in passing yards allowed despite boasting Pro Bowlers Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey, plus 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins.

This story will be updated.