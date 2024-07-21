There are a handful of jobs to be won and lost at Ravens training camp. Most of them happen to be along the offensive line.

As camp unfolds over the next month or so, The Baltimore Banner will keep track of each positional battle. Check back regularly for post-practice updates, roster predictions and maybe even some new starting spots up for grabs.

Starting left guard

The contenders: Andrew Vorhees, a seventh-round pick last year, missed his rookie season while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered at the NFL scouting combine. Sala Aumavae-Laulu, a sixth-round pick last year, didn’t appear in any games as a rookie. Josh Jones, who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in March, has played just 63 snaps at left guard over four NFL seasons.

The early favorite: Vorhees. In June, offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris called him a “driven young man. His injury, how he’s come back, he’s just done a heck of a job so far. From day one to where he is today, he’ll continue to grow and, with experience and confidence, which he’s growing every day with it.”

July 21: Players won’t practice in “shells” (shoulder pads and helmets) until July 23, making evaluations difficult. But Jones was called for two presnap penalties, forcing him to take two laps around the field during practice.

Starting right guard

The contenders: Ben Cleveland started two games at right guard last season and played well, but he’ll need to raise his level of play in practice. Aumavae-Laulu is in the mix at right guard, too, along with Jones, who has over 600 snaps of experience there. Daniel Faalele will likely split time between right guard and right tackle while the Ravens determine his best fit.

The early favorite: Cleveland. He has the most experience among the returners and should be motivated entering the final year of his rookie deal. “You’ve seen nice progression and improvement,” D’Alessandris said in June. “And I’m anxious to see now, when you start training camp, you put the pads on, and we’re going to see if he’ll continue. It has to be earned, right? It’s earned based on play production.”

Starting right tackle

The contenders: Roger Rosengarten, a second-round pick, didn’t allow a sack over his final two seasons at Washington, according to Pro Football Focus. Faalele has played just 164 snaps at right tackle over his first two seasons in Baltimore. Patrick Mekari has starting experience at tackle and can line up anywhere, but he’s better served as a swing lineman. Jones has played 256 snaps at right tackle in his career but just 22 total over the past two seasons.

The early favorite: Rosengarten. He’ll need to show he’s strong enough to handle NFL-level edge rushers, but his athleticism makes him a good fit for coordinator Todd Monken’s offense. “He’s eager, he hustles, he gives good effort, he plays to succeed,” D’Alessandris said in June. “And [it’s] just [about] continued growth, understanding the offense and just — let’s see now, when we put you in a game, how are you going to produce in games?”

Third safety

The contenders: Eddie Jackson, who started 100 games over seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens on the eve of camp. Ar’Darius Washington played 113 defensive snaps in the Ravens’ first two games last season, lining up primarily in the slot, before suffering a pectoral injury.

The early favorite: Jackson. His injury history and tackling ability are concerns, but the two-time Pro Bowl selection should be more comfortable playing the deep-lying role that Geno Stone starred in last season next to Marcus Williams.

July 21: Jackson signed his one-year deal Sunday morning and was on the field Sunday afternoon, working out in team and individual drills.