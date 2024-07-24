Amid all the changing looks from the Ravens’ standout defense last season, there was at least one consistent element in their personnel: Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen would be on the field together.

The star inside linebackers were fixtures in coordinator Mike Macdonald’s schemes, which leaned on nickel packages (five defensive backs) to combat the spread-heavy looks that have grown across the NFL. The Ravens lined up in nickel personnel on 80.2% of their snaps last season, according to TruMedia, their highest rate since at least 2006 and likely their highest ever.

But with Queen’s free-agency departure and the Ravens’ secondary buildup this offseason, an even stronger passing game deterrent could be coming to Baltimore. Or coming back, to be more accurate.

Under former coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, the Ravens were once among the league leaders in dime personnel (six defensive backs), which made use of their deep and versatile defensive backfield and helped paper over thin inside linebacker rooms. In 2019, led by cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Carr and safeties Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark, the Ravens played in dime 39.3% of the time — almost as often as they played in nickel (45.6%) — and finished third in the league in pass defense DVOA, according to Football Outsiders (now FTN).

Aside from end-of-half, stop-a-Hail-Mary situations when the Ravens flooded the field with defensive backs, their defense played just four dime snaps all of last season. Overall, 28 teams finished with more snaps in the grouping. That seems likely to change in 2024.

“I think we could see more of that,” coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday after the Ravens’ third training camp practice. “We’ve certainly got the guys for it back there that can play it. We’ve got a younger version of P.Q. now, so that’s probably where we’re at with it.”

Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (23) completes a drill during the Baltimore Ravens’ organized team activities on June 6. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens’ schematic evolution could depend as much on Queen’s replacement, Trenton Simpson, as it does on their emerging talents in the back end. Over his four years in Baltimore, Queen developed into a standout run defender, unselfish blitzer and much-improved cover man. The athletic Simpson is set to start next to Smith, and he should at least take the field on early downs.

But in obvious passing situations, the Ravens might get creative with how they line up around Smith. Coaches are confident in All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton’s ability to play almost anywhere, and he could see snaps at nickelback or dimeback — lined up in the slot, on either side of the offensive formation. Humphrey or fellow cornerback Arthur Maulet could mirror him on the other side. So could safety Ar’Darius Washington.

Out wide, the Ravens could start Brandon Stephens and first-round pick Nate Wiggins, another standout early in camp, or swap Humphrey in for either. At safety, they could go with Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson or Washington. Such is the promise of the “positionless” football the Ravens aspire to.

“There are so many different packages,” Humphrey said Tuesday. “Teams just won’t know what we’re doing, who’s playing what. Anybody can line up anywhere, and that’s kind of the exciting thing about being in this secondary, is we just have to keep working day by day. [Pass game coordinator] Coach Chris [Hewitt] always says … some guy came up with the cotton gin, and he made one that you can move all the pieces and can put [them] wherever, and he uses that analogy of our secondary.

“I don’t know who that guy is, but long story short, he basically says, ‘Learn every position, so in a game, the best six DBs can play.’ You don’t ever want to be in a position where you have a guy that should be playing, but he can only play at one position.”

There are limits to dime packages. The New England Patriots, led by a talented and physical group of safeties, led the NFL in usage rate last year, and played it on only a quarter of their snaps (25%). With its lighter personnel, the defense is especially vulnerable to strong running games. The Ravens allowed 5.7 yards per carry in 2019 when they had six defensive backs on the field, more than a yard higher than their overall season-long average (4.4).

A litmus test of its usefulness could come early for first-year coordinator Zach Orr. Four of the Ravens’ first five opponents — the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals — have passing attacks that should rank among the league’s best. Only the Bills’ ground game was a true threat last year.

The Ravens are well positioned to slow them, even after significant losses in free agency. But how Orr builds his game plans will depend largely on who is in those game plans, exactly. More linebackers? Or more defensive backs?

As Hamilton said Tuesday, “We can never have somebody that’s on the field that’s a liability.”

Attendance

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his third straight practice with an illness Tuesday. Harbaugh didn’t have a timetable for his return. “It’s just a matter of when the doctors are going to clear him and he’s going to feel good enough,” he said.

Also sidelined were running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), inside linebacker Yvandy Rigby, rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring) and rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa (sports hernia).

Stock report