The Ravens conducted training camp practice Saturday at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. Here’s what you need to know.

Attendance

Did not participate: Running back J.K. Dobbins (physically-unable-to-perform list), fullback Patrick Ricard (hip, PUP list), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (soreness, PUP list), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (soreness, non-football-injury list), CB Rock Ya-Sin (lower body), cornerback Geno Stone (ankle), inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (soft tissue), tackle Ronnie Stanley (nonparticipant), linebacker David Ojabo (nonparticipant).

Notes: Rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly returned to practice and played mostly with the second unit. Saturday’s practice focused on third-down conversions in the medium- to long-distance range, forcing quarterbacks to push — and sometimes force — the ball downfield. It’s a setup that favors the defense, but it resulted in an annihilation, as the defense came away with nine interceptions and tons of celebrating.

“I’m not going to lie, the defense dominated; it was a defense day,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “The script was meant for the defense to win, and we won. I mean, we got a great offense but, when the defense scripted for us to win, we’ve got to win.”

Offense

Lamar Jackson had the most interceptions of any quarterback with four, including two to safety Marcus Williams in the span of a few minutes. On one interception Jackson threw to safety Kyle Hamilton, Hamilton ran down the field and celebrated with other defensive backs as Jackson fell to the ground in frustration on the opposite side of the field. It was that kind of day for the offense. Jackson was unofficially 13-for-18, including 7-for-11 during the 11-on-11 period, though some of Jackson’s completions came on plays that might have been sacks.

Quarterback Anthony Brown was the only one to skip the pick plague. Josh Johnson had three interceptions and Tyler Huntley had two.

The offensive line had seven penalties for false starts.

Zay Flowers had another good day with multiple catches, including one on the sideline over cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis where he tapped just toes in bounds.

Odell Beckham Jr. also had a few impressive catches near the sideline, but he continues to be on a limited snap count as he returns from ACL surgery.

Defense

Here’s a breakdown of the defensive backs who recorded the nine interceptions: Williams (2), Corey Mayfield Jr. (2), Hamilton (1), Daryl Worley (1), Ar’Darius Washington (1), Jeremy Lucien (1) and Kevon Seymour (1).

The most impressive of the nine came from Mayfield, who, on a deep pass from Huntley, went up high and snagged the ball at its highest point while falling backward. The pass was intended for wide receiver Makai Polk just shy of the end zone.

Defensive tackle Broderick Washington came hot off the edge to force the throw from Johnson that Mayfield picked.

Before his interception of Jackson, Ar’Darius Washington had an excellent pass breakup on a throw that was targeted downfield.

In a later 11-on-11 period, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh had an impressive rip against Daniel Faalele off the right side that got him in the backfield before Jackson threw an incompletion. Oweh also blew by right tackle Morgan Moses for most of the day. When Moses was out, he was often double-teamed.

It was a great day from rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson. Robinson had multiple pressures in 11-on-11 periods, including one that broke protection and forced Huntley to scramble, plus another from up the middle that forced a Johnson incompletion.

One-on-one highlights

Offensive and defensive players faced off for one-on-one drills.

Defense

Tackle Patrick Mekari matched outside linebacker Tavius Robinson step for step as he tried an outside rush, leading the rookie too far away from the pocket.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones knocked back Sam Mustipher with his initial burst but couldn’t quite overtake the center as he tried to power past him.

Defensive lineman Brent Urban got inside on guard John Simpson with an arm-over move.

Oweh took three straight repetitions late in the period. He beat guard Ben Cleveland with an inside spin move and rip-through. On his two reps against Faalele, he won after countering Faalele’s jump set with a swim move, then lost after Faalele pushed his speed rush too far upfield.

Jonas Shaffer contributed to this report.