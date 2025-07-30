The Ravens’ first week of training camp is over, and the focus is still on the football. For a Super Bowl contender, no news is almost always good news. No holdouts. No practice brawls. And (possibly) no serious injuries.

As the Ravens ramp up for their Aug. 7 preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, a handful of players have shown enough over six camp practices to leave impressions, good and bad. Here’s a look at who’s trending up and down.

Risers

WR Devontez Walker: Walker has to be leading the Ravens in catches. There might not be a close second. Sure, it helps that he’s split his reps between the first- and second-string offenses, but Walker’s quarterback friendliness shouldn’t be discounted. A year ago, the fourth-round pick was struggling to separate against back-of-the-roster cornerbacks. Now he’s winning against Nate Wiggins and Jaire Alexander. Walker has dabbled in almost every kind of catch this camp: along the sideline, over the middle, contested, downfield, quick hitting. DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman are the Ravens’ most polished, most experienced “X” receivers, but Walker’s deep speed out wide could be a weapon in certain personnel groupings. Coach John Harbaugh called it in mid-June: “He’s got a chance to be really good.”

RB Keaton Mitchell: The running back pecking order isn’t changing. Not yet, anyway. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Saturday said Mitchell would be “fighting for touches” as the Ravens’ RB3, behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. But Monken craves explosive plays, and few players in camp have looked more explosive than Mitchell. The acceleration he showed as a rookie has returned. He dusted speedy rookie inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (4.6-second 40-yard dash) on a vertical route last week, then bounced a red-zone run outside the tackles for a would-be touchdown Monday that had the Ravens’ first-string back end looking slow. Even if Mitchell’s usage rate doesn’t go up from its 2023 levels — incredibly, he got a carry or target on 43% of his offensive snaps — he could cut into Hill’s playing time.

Rookie safety Malaki Starks has not been targeted much in camp, and that is a good thing. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

S Malaki Starks: The first-round pick hasn’t done much to make headlines in camp. That’s a good thing. Besides a flashy day in coverage Thursday, when he drove on a pass over the middle to tight end Charlie Kolar for a breakup and hauled in an easy interception against quarterback Lamar Jackson, Starks has found quarterbacks rarely looking his way. The No. 27 overall pick has teamed with All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton to help deter much of the Ravens’ downfield passing game. Hamilton said Thursday that Starks is “miles ahead of where I was at that point in his NFL career,” while defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Saturday that Starks has passed “every test” with “flying colors.”

CB Nate Wiggins: The irony of Wiggins’ strong camp is that it’s overshadowed the steady play — and perhaps superior play — of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has been seldom tested. (And for good reason: Humphrey is almost always in position to make a play on the ball.) But the more targets a cornerback gets the more opportunities for camp highlights he’s afforded. And Wiggins has regularly delivered highlights. Despite his offseason weight gain, which has helped with his play strength in close quarters, the 2024 first-round pick still has elite makeup speed. Harbaugh on Monday praised his ability in press and off coverage, and Hamilton said he thinks Wiggins will be “one of the best in the league” at cornerback.

CB Jaire Alexander: Alexander’s best stretches have matched Wiggins’ for highlight-reel value. He’s forced incompletions against the Ravens’ best wide receivers and tight ends, energized practices with his buckle-your-seat belt celebration and won teammates over in the locker room. Not bad for a cornerback who, after signing in mid-June, didn’t get a live rep with the defense until the first day of camp. Injuries might have sapped Alexander of his elite speed — Walker ran by him last week on a go route — but he’s already cleared one hurdle. After missing Monday’s practice because of swelling in his knee, Alexander returned Tuesday and played well, denying a Jackson-to-Walker back-shoulder throw. An honorable mention goes to cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who’s also competing for first-string snaps. Awuzie’s game is quieter than Alexander’s, but when healthy he hasn’t found himself targeted often. That’s always a good sign.

ILB Trenton Simpson, Roquan Smith: The Ravens have enough high-quality defensive backs that they could be tempted this season to match the ever-popular 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) with dime personnel (six DBs and typically one off-ball linebacker). But Simpson is making a strong argument that the Ravens can stick with nickel looks (five DBs and typically two off-ball linebackers). He looks improved as a zone defender in the intermediate areas of the field, and teammates and coaches have praised his growth as a communicator. Smith, meanwhile, is moving a half-step faster than he did at the start of last season, even running stride for stride with Hill on a downfield route last week. Together, the duo have helped limit tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, who racked up catches by the boatload last camp.

K Tyler Loop, John Hoyland: It was unrealistic to expect Loop to make every field goal in camp. It was also unrealistic to expect Loop to avoid stinkers like Monday’s, when he not only ended his consecutive-makes streak at 23 but also finished 5-for-8. Overall, though, the Ravens have to be happy with the accuracy of their sixth-round pick — and the undrafted rookie they signed as his competition. Loop is 28-for-31 (90.3%), though only 12 of those kicks have come from at least 40 yards and only one from at least 50 yards. Hoyland, meanwhile, a 78.1% kicker over his final three seasons at Wyoming, is 25-for-28 (89.3%).

Fallers

Wide receiver Zay Flowers has not impressed at training camp, but he didn’t do that last year either before having a standout season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: Harbaugh didn’t have an update Tuesday on the MRI that Armour-Davis underwent after leaving practice Monday with an undisclosed injury. If it’s minor, the fourth-year cornerback could jump back into the mix without much momentum lost. But if Armour-Davis has to miss weeks, not days, this could be the beginning of the end of his snakebitten Ravens tenure. Armour-Davis has played well in camp, showing the ball skills and athleticism that made him a fourth-round pick in 2022, along with a new inside-out versatility. Those traits, combined with his special teams experience (302 career snaps), could give Armour-Davis the edge on the bubble over sixth-round picks Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam. But, if Armour-Davis isn’t available in the preseason, it’s hard to imagine the Ravens making space for him early in the regular season.

WR Zay Flowers: Flowers hasn’t disappointed in camp. He didn’t dominate last summer, either, and still had one of the best seasons by a Ravens receiver in franchise history. But Flowers acknowledged in June that he hadn’t “unlocked” his potential as a downfield receiver, where he dazzled in college. He arrived at camp feeling more explosive, but so far that hasn’t translated to more home run shots. Flowers has a couple of big catches, but nothing like the 60-yard bomb that Bateman caught last week — or the other bomb he nearly caught a day later. The Ravens offense doesn’t need Flowers to dominate as a vertical threat to stress defenses, but it’d help. And where else but camp can he get meaningful downfield reps with Jackson?

QB Cooper Rush: The Ravens knew about Rush’s athletic limitations when they signed the longtime Dallas Cowboys backup to a two-year, $6.2 million deal in March. But in Baltimore the 31-year-old has the added misfortune of having to follow the dynamic Jackson in camp. The contrast can be glaring. Rush’s arm talent is unexceptional; on downfield shots, he’s targeted open receivers, only for the ball to land a beat too late and get batted down at the catch point. Off-platform throws aren’t much easier. Rush missed the first two throws of one 11-on-11 period Monday — a short pass to Mitchell and a screen to running back Rasheen Ali, both fairly open — after pressure knocked him off his spot. Rush is learning a new playbook and playing with a young second-string offense, both of which should settle more into place over the next month. But, if the Ravens need him in 2025, he seems best suited for a limited caretaker role.

QB Devin Leary: After the Ravens passed on drafting a developmental quarterback in April, general manager Eric DeCosta said Leary had improved over his first year in the organization and would have a “chance to develop.” But the 2024 sixth-round pick has had to settle for scraps in camp — a few reps in each team period, at most, then back to the sideline. Typical QB3 practice time in Baltimore. Leary should get a lot more snaps in the preseason, and he should look a lot more prepared than he did as a rookie. But how much chemistry will he have with the Ravens’ reserves? The results in camp have been up and down. Another disappointing summer, and Leary could have DeCosta looking for a new project in next year’s draft.

OLB Adisa Isaac: Isaac has made it through offseason workouts and the first week of camp healthy, a step in the right direction for the 2024 third-round pick whose rookie year was derailed by nagging hamstring injuries. Now Isaac has to find more ways to make an impact. His biggest contributions so far have been as a run defender, which might not be a reliable path to playing time this season. Rookie Mike Green has been a more disruptive pass rusher. So has David Ojabo, who entered camp on the bubble. If Ojabo makes the Ravens’ 53-man roster as the sixth outside linebacker, Isaac could be the odd man out on game days. That could make his Year 2 development plan a challenge, too.