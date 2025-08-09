Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ padded practice Saturday, the team’s first session since its preseason win Thursday over the Indianapolis Colts.

Attendance

Keaton Mitchell (34) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. Mitchell missed practice Saturday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Running back Keaton Mitchell, inside linebacker William Kwenkeu and cornerback T.J. Tampa, all of whom played against Indianapolis, missed practice. Coach John Harbaugh said none of them have serious injuries.

Undrafted rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. (concussion) and safety Kyle Hamilton (undisclosed) spent part of practice working on their conditioning as they prepare for a return.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot/ankle) and cornerback Robert Longerbeam (undisclosed) remain sidelined, along with rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon).

Rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone, who tore a ligament in his knee against the Colts, was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Lamar watch

Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the Ravens' preseason game against the Colts. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had another up-and-down practice, mixing a couple of impressive throws with two interceptions. Unofficially, he finished 11-for-17 in 11-on-11 action and 8-for-11 in seven-on-seven action.

In a full-team red-zone drill, Jackson connected with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a back-shoulder throw along the left sideline that beat tight coverage from cornerback Nate Wiggins. Jackson later found wide receiver Zay Flowers in the end zone for a score on a designed rollout. Flowers shed cornerback Marlon Humphrey as he worked his way across the grain on the route.

Jackson’s first interception also came in cramped quarters. During a seven-on-seven red-zone drill, Flowers appeared to break off a route near the back of the end zone after Jackson had already released his throw. Wiggins secured the easy pick before stepping out of the back of the end zone.

Near the end of practice, in an 11-on-11 period, Jackson was knocked off his spot by pressure and looked for wide receiver Tylan Wallace, running an intermediate crossing pattern. But the ball landed behind him and in the arms of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Kicker watch

Rookie kicker Tyler Loop didn’t kick, but the Ravens did involve him in a drill where they simulated field goal block attempts.

End zone

Cooper Rush throws during practice at Ravens training camp on Aug. 5. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)