Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined by an illness as training camp kicked off Sunday.

Jackson, who was sent home from the team facility Sunday, had been scheduled to speak with reporters after the first practice of camp. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player reported to camp last week.

A pair of rookies were also missing. Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, a third-round pick, is recovering from a nagging hamstring injury that first surfaced during predraft work, according to a team source with knowledge of the situation. Isaac missed most of the Ravens’ offseason workouts with the injury and was placed on the non-football-injury list Monday. The injury is considered minor, and Isaac can be activated at any time.

Cornerback T.J. Tampa, a fourth-round pick, could miss the first two to three weeks of camp while he recovers from a sports hernia injury, according to the team source. Tampa, who was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list Monday along with running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), participated in most of the Ravens’ offseason program and can also be activated when he’s been cleared to return.