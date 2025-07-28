Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ first padded practice of training camp Monday in Owings Mills.

Attendance

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (undisclosed) returned to practice, while inside linebacker Jake Hummel (hand) made his camp debut. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (undisclosed) returned to team drills after watching from the sideline the previous two practices.

Other concerns at corner, however, have arisen. Jalyn Armour-Davis left practice Monday before team drills with an undisclosed injury. Coach John Harbaugh said Armour-Davis, who’s played just 19 games over his first three injury-marred seasons in Baltimore, would undergo an MRI, but “we think it’s OK,” he said.

Rookie Bilhal Kone, who left practice Saturday with a shoulder injury after a collision at the catch point, is expected to be back “very, very soon,” according to Harbaugh. “It’s going to just kind of be a pain tolerance thing,” he said of the sixth-round pick.

Jaire Alexander, one of the Ravens’ standouts over the first week of camp, had “a little swelling” in one of his knees, Harbaugh said, but had it drained and should return Tuesday.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, meanwhile, missed practice after being sent home with an illness, according to Harbaugh. Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.

Lamar watch

Lamar Jackson signs autographs for fans following the team’s training camp session on July 13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Some of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s best throws, unsurprisingly, went to tight ends. He found Mark Andrews up the seam in his first throw in an 11-on-11 period, and returned to Andrews soon after in seven-on-seven action, leading him upfield for another big catch-and-run.

Charlie Kolar appeared to score on another pass up the seam, with Jackson’s back-shoulder throw leading the tight end away from inside linebacker Roquan Smith. But the pass was ruled incomplete. An official appeared to indicate that Kolar didn’t complete the catch.

Kicker watch

Place kicker John Hoyland (5) prepares to kick while place kicker Tyler Loop (33) observes in the background on July 24. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Rookie Tyler Loop is no longer perfect. The sixth-round pick, who made his first 23 field goal attempts in team drills, started Monday by missing a 43-yarder, banging it off the left upright. He later missed wide left from 38 and 45 yards. Overall, Loop was 5-for-8, including three makes from over 40 yards.

Undrafted rookie John Hoyland, meanwhile, went 4-for-4, hitting from 33, 38, 45 and 47 yards.

End zone