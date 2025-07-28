Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ first padded practice of training camp Monday in Owings Mills.
Attendance
Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (undisclosed) returned to practice, while inside linebacker Jake Hummel (hand) made his camp debut. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (undisclosed) returned to team drills after watching from the sideline the previous two practices.
Other concerns at corner, however, have arisen. Jalyn Armour-Davis left practice Monday before team drills with an undisclosed injury. Coach John Harbaugh said Armour-Davis, who’s played just 19 games over his first three injury-marred seasons in Baltimore, would undergo an MRI, but “we think it’s OK,” he said.
Rookie Bilhal Kone, who left practice Saturday with a shoulder injury after a collision at the catch point, is expected to be back “very, very soon,” according to Harbaugh. “It’s going to just kind of be a pain tolerance thing,” he said of the sixth-round pick.
Jaire Alexander, one of the Ravens’ standouts over the first week of camp, had “a little swelling” in one of his knees, Harbaugh said, but had it drained and should return Tuesday.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, meanwhile, missed practice after being sent home with an illness, according to Harbaugh. Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.
Lamar watch
Some of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s best throws, unsurprisingly, went to tight ends. He found Mark Andrews up the seam in his first throw in an 11-on-11 period, and returned to Andrews soon after in seven-on-seven action, leading him upfield for another big catch-and-run.
Charlie Kolar appeared to score on another pass up the seam, with Jackson’s back-shoulder throw leading the tight end away from inside linebacker Roquan Smith. But the pass was ruled incomplete. An official appeared to indicate that Kolar didn’t complete the catch.
Kicker watch
Rookie Tyler Loop is no longer perfect. The sixth-round pick, who made his first 23 field goal attempts in team drills, started Monday by missing a 43-yarder, banging it off the left upright. He later missed wide left from 38 and 45 yards. Overall, Loop was 5-for-8, including three makes from over 40 yards.
Undrafted rookie John Hoyland, meanwhile, went 4-for-4, hitting from 33, 38, 45 and 47 yards.
End zone
- In the most fiery moment of camp so far, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and rookie offensive tackle Carson Vinson traded punches after the whistle during an early 11-on-11 rep. Teammates separated the two, who were sidelined for a few plays, but both returned to action.
- Presnap penalties were a problem last week. On Monday, postsnap penalties were the issue. In one red-zone period, the Ravens had a holding penalty negate a potential 15-yard touchdown carry by running back Keaton Mitchell; an illegal-motion penalty negate a short touchdown pass to wide receiver Anthony Miller; an offensive-pass-interference-penalty on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins negate a one-handed touchdown grab over cornerback Nate Wiggins in the corner of the end zone; and a holding penalty tacked on after Jackson missed wide receiver Devontez Walker over the middle on a would-be touchdown pass. Wide receiver Jahmal Banks also was flagged for offensive pass interference earlier in the practice.
- After a quiet start to camp, rookie outside linebacker Mike Green raised his level of play. He appeared to get to backup quarterback Cooper Rush for a nearly unblocked sack in 11-on-11 action. Later, in one-on-ones, Green couldn’t get past undrafted rookie tackle Gerad Lichtenhan with a speed-to-power move, but he did slip by Vinson with an inside spin move.
- Defensive lineman Broderick Washington had back-to-back pressures against the first-string offensive line in an early 11-on-11 period, leading to two incomplete passes by Jackson.
- Mitchell, one of the smallest players on the field, was a magnet for physical play. Along with taking a couple of solid thuds near the line of scrimmage, he was shoved out of bounds by rookie cornerback Robert Longerbeam in an 11-on-11 period late in practice.
- Running back Derrick Henry turned an off-target throw from Jackson on a screen play into a one-handed grab and a sprint down the left sideline.
Comments
