Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ fourth day of training camp Saturday in Owings Mills. After a day off, the team will practice in pads for the first time Monday.
Attendance
Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood missed his second straight practice with an undisclosed injury, while cornerback Chidobe Awuzie didn’t participate in team drills. His work in practice Thursday was limited, too, but coach John Harbaugh said he was fine.
Rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered an apparent upper-body injury after colliding with a receiver at the catch point during team drills. Athletic trainers tended to Kone, who was in obvious pain and did not return to practice.
Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), inside linebacker Jake Hummel (hand) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.
Lamar watch
Unofficially, quarterback Lamar Jackson went 15-for-19 in competitive 11-on-11 work and 10-for-12 in seven-on-seven work.
The Ravens opened several team periods with the offense backed up near its own goal line, limiting play options. Jackson had one of the afternoon’s biggest plays, finding wide receiver Devontez Walker downfield over the middle after leading him away from cornerback Nate Wiggins for a gain of about 30 yards.
Jackson connected with wide receiver Rashod Bateman a couple of times for solid gains over the middle, but he had to settle for check-downs and quick hitters against pressure for much of practice.
That tendency carried over to a hurry-up drive at the end of practice, when the Ravens needed a quick touchdown to cut into a double-digit deficit with less than two minutes remaining. But Jackson’s only explosive play came on a nice out-breaking throw to wide receiver Zay Flowers, and the offense had to settle for a long field goal attempt from rookie Tyler Loop with little time remaining on the clock.
Kicker watch
Loop followed his 10-for-10 showing Friday with a 7-for-7 performance. Only one of his field goal attempts was from more than 40 yards — the 43-yarder to end practice — but he still hasn’t missed in camp. Overall, the sixth-round pick is 23-for-23 over three active practices.
Undrafted rookie John Hoyland, who didn’t kick Friday, returned to action and went 3-for-4, missing a 42-yarder that marked his longest attempt of the day.
End zone
- With Awuzie sidelined, cornerback Jaire Alexander continued to make the most of his opportunities against some of the Ravens’ top weapons. He was targeted twice in the first team period, but he helped force incompletions on passes to tight end Mark Andrews, who was running a slot fade, and Bateman, who was overthrown on a back-shoulder attempt along the left sideline. Later, Alexander stuck closely to wide receiver Tylan Wallace on a vertical route down the left sideline. After Jackson’s deep pass to Wallace ended with an overthrow, the never-shy Alexander offered Wallace a finger wag as they returned to their respective huddles.
- Walker had his best practice of camp, and one of his best practices of an impressive offseason. Along with his big catch against Wiggins early in team drills, he added an impressive diving grab. He had at least four more receptions, most of them on short or intermediate-range passes from Jackson and backup Cooper Rush.
- Near the end of practice, in a one-on-one opportunity against Alexander, Walker struggled to separate on a go route after getting jammed at the line of scrimmage. But Rush led him away from Alexander with a back-shoulder throw, and Walker uncovered with just enough space to make a big catch down the left sideline.
- Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis had the day’s lone interception after snagging a deflected pass from Rush, who had a pass over the middle tipped by safety Sanoussi Kane. Armour-Davis, who entered camp on the roster bubble, has shown his versatility with a heavy workload of snaps in the slot and even the occasional post-snap move to a deep split-field zone.
- Safety Beau Brade, who along with Kane is fighting to prove the Ravens don’t need free-agent help at the position, broke up a pass from Jackson to Charlie Kolar, staying attached as the tight end improvised a play out of structure and headed downfield in a seven-on-seven rep.
- Rush’s camp has been low on highlights, but he delivered one late in practice. In 11-on-11 work, he found running back Rasheen Ali sprinting down the right sideline, where he’d separated from rookie outside linebacker Mike Green. The pass arrived just as Kane was closing in around the 20-yard line, and Ali secured the catch and eluded Kane on his way to a catch-and-run score.
- Safety Kyle Hamilton showed his coverage ability by blanketing tight ends Isaiah Likely and Andrews in one-on-ones. He matched Likely on a downfield route and got his hand up to deny a catch, then jammed Andrews at the line of scrimmage and broke up another connection as he tried to run a quick in-breaking route. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also won a one-on-one rep against Bateman, who couldn’t get his hands under a low pass in time on a comeback route.
- Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, maybe the Ravens’ most consistent pass rusher throughout the first week of practices, batted down an attempt behind the line of scrimmage after getting in Jackson’s face. He later recorded another pressure after a clean win up front.
- The offense struggled again with false-start penalties. Jackson’s and Rush’s units combined for four such flags, and the offense had to take a timeout on another play after presnap confusion. “There really isn’t anything different other than, we’re starting back up again [in camp], and it’s hot, and we have a number of guys going in the game” through substitutions, offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “Sometimes it’s the quarterback that takes a little bit of time at the line of scrimmage, more than he should, and then all of a sudden you’re making calls at the line, and you may forget you’re on a different cadence. All of those things are a part of it, but I’m not going to give in. We’re going to fight like heck to be good at it. Why can’t we be elite at cadence? Why can’t we? Other teams can. We sure as heck can be and should be.”
