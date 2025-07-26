Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ fourth day of training camp Saturday in Owings Mills. After a day off, the team will practice in pads for the first time Monday.

Attendance

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood missed his second straight practice with an undisclosed injury, while cornerback Chidobe Awuzie didn’t participate in team drills. His work in practice Thursday was limited, too, but coach John Harbaugh said he was fine.

Rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered an apparent upper-body injury after colliding with a receiver at the catch point during team drills. Athletic trainers tended to Kone, who was in obvious pain and did not return to practice.

Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), inside linebacker Jake Hummel (hand) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.

Lamar watch

Unofficially, quarterback Lamar Jackson went 15-for-19 in competitive 11-on-11 work and 10-for-12 in seven-on-seven work.

The Ravens opened several team periods with the offense backed up near its own goal line, limiting play options. Jackson had one of the afternoon’s biggest plays, finding wide receiver Devontez Walker downfield over the middle after leading him away from cornerback Nate Wiggins for a gain of about 30 yards.

Jackson connected with wide receiver Rashod Bateman a couple of times for solid gains over the middle, but he had to settle for check-downs and quick hitters against pressure for much of practice.

That tendency carried over to a hurry-up drive at the end of practice, when the Ravens needed a quick touchdown to cut into a double-digit deficit with less than two minutes remaining. But Jackson’s only explosive play came on a nice out-breaking throw to wide receiver Zay Flowers, and the offense had to settle for a long field goal attempt from rookie Tyler Loop with little time remaining on the clock.

Kicker watch

Loop followed his 10-for-10 showing Friday with a 7-for-7 performance. Only one of his field goal attempts was from more than 40 yards — the 43-yarder to end practice — but he still hasn’t missed in camp. Overall, the sixth-round pick is 23-for-23 over three active practices.

Undrafted rookie John Hoyland, who didn’t kick Friday, returned to action and went 3-for-4, missing a 42-yarder that marked his longest attempt of the day.

End zone

With Awuzie sidelined, cornerback Jaire Alexander continued to make the most of his opportunities against some of the Ravens’ top weapons. He was targeted twice in the first team period, but he helped force incompletions on passes to tight end Mark Andrews, who was running a slot fade, and Bateman, who was overthrown on a back-shoulder attempt along the left sideline. Later, Alexander stuck closely to wide receiver Tylan Wallace on a vertical route down the left sideline. After Jackson’s deep pass to Wallace ended with an overthrow, the never-shy Alexander offered Wallace a finger wag as they returned to their respective huddles.

Walker had his best practice of camp, and one of his best practices of an impressive offseason. Along with his big catch against Wiggins early in team drills, he added an impressive diving grab. He had at least four more receptions, most of them on short or intermediate-range passes from Jackson and backup Cooper Rush.

Safety Beau Brade had a pass breakup during training camp Saturday. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)