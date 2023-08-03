Offensive and defensive line play is among the hardest to evaluate at this point. Half of training camp has been conducted without football pads, putting these groups at a disadvantage. Since the pads did come on, however, the Ravens’ offensive line play has been inconsistent.

On Monday, the line looked shaky, with left tackle Ronnie Stanley beaten a few times by various rushers and Justin Madubuike blowing by the line and getting in the backfield with ease. Madubuike would have had two sacks if hitting quarterbacks in practice was not a crime.

Still, the offensive line proved the last two days that Monday was an anomaly. It has created openings for runners that were clogged early in camp and has given quarterbacks more time to throw, even without multiple starters practicing Wednesday.

“I feel very comfortable with where we are right now in our process as an offense and as a team, building our chemistry,” Stanley said. “Probably the furthest along I’ve felt on any team that I’ve ever been on at this point. Things are really starting to click early, and Coach has gotten us executing and focused on the right things. Everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to do – it’s just good to see.”

The offensive line has been one of the team’s most stable units since Lamar Jackson became starting quarterback in 2018. Its best season came in 2019, when the Ravens were 14-2 in the regular season with the AFC’s No. 1 seed. That year, Stanley was the league’s best left tackle, allowing just six pressures in 443 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Stanley, who finished as a first-team All-Pro that season, is the only starter from that group still on the team. But he has not reached that form since. Stanley has battled numerous injuries, playing 18 games over the past three seasons.

If Stanley can get back to his top form, the offensive line that also includes Morgan Moses (right tackle), Tyler Linderbaum (center), Kevin Zeitler (right guard) and whoever wins the battle at left guard should be among the best in the NFL.

Still, the hypothetical is reliant on Stanley’s durability, which has been unreliable.

“Every day is a work in progress, and I don’t want any accolades early,” offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said when asked about how good the group can be. “Let’s just keep growing. We have our first preseason game coming up, and then we’ll see how we do there and then keep seeing which players fit into each position and grow. But the foundation is there for good growth.”

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley blocks Alex Highsmith of the Steelers on New Year's Day last season. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Wednesday’s schedule

The eighth day of full-squad training camp practice starts at 1:20 p.m. at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. After practice, coordinators Todd Monken (offense), Mike Macdonald (defense) and Chris Horton (special teams) will speak with reporters.

What I’m looking for

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt spoke highly of Armour-Davis this week, saying he had been putting pressure on Rock Ya-Sin for the starting corner spot. Ya-Sin went down with an apparent lower-body injury Wednesday, putting Davis in the starting spot throughout the remainder of practice.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

It is just Armour-Davis’ second year in the NFL after playing at Alabama. He didn’t play much last year but showed flashes of what he could become in the Ravens’ defense. Even if Ya-Sin’s injury is minor, Hewitt made clear that Armour-Davis will be on the field a significant amount this year.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Wednesday’s practice was the first without Beckham, who has moved through camp like a rock star. Harbaugh said Beckham joined Morgan Moses, Kevin Zeitler and others for “different lifting.” Without Beckham, the practice lost some of its previous juice, mainly because of the missing cheers of children who chant incessantly and nearly faint when Beckham obliges with a peace sign or a dance move.

Beckham has been on a limited snap count and has not competed in one-on-ones with defensive backs. Beckham has shown flashes of why he was once one of the league’s best receivers, multiple highlight grabs, but has also had moments of error, with a few drops.

Scuffles

Training camp always brings fights between teammates. In Kansas City, tight end Travis Kelce was punching teammates last week and apologizing on social media. Baltimore got through the first six days operating in peace and harmony.

Linebacker Patrick Queen and offensive lineman John Simpson appeared to get into a brief tussle in the end zone Wednesday as the offensive and defensive players peeled them off each other. It wasn’t a major fight, and there will certainly be more throughout camp; hopefully, no players are hurt.

Follow along for updates