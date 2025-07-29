Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ second padded practice of training camp Tuesday in Owings Mills.

Attendance

Isaiah Likely takes reporter questions during organized team activities on May 28. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Tight end Isaiah Likely was carted off a practice field at the end of Tuesday’s workout with an apparent ankle injury after falling awkwardly during a one-on-one red-zone drill. Coach John Harbaugh said he would undergo an MRI on Wednesday and likely miss a few weeks.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness) and cornerback Jaire Alexander, who Harbaugh said had “a little swelling” in one of his knees, both returned to practice after missing Monday’s session.

Two cornerbacks, Jalyn Armour-Davis (undisclosed) and rookie Bilhal Kone (shoulder), were both sidelined. Armour-Davis was believed to be “OK” after leaving practice early Monday, according to Harbaugh, but the team is still awaiting results on his MRI. Kone hasn’t practiced since Saturday but is expected to return soon.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers watched the end of practice from the sideline as he dealt with some apparent lower-body discomfort. He didn’t require attention from athletic trainers, but he appeared to be favoring a knee as he walked over to the Ravens’ final practice period.

Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain unavailable.

Lamar watch

Lamar Jackson (8) prepares to throw a pass during training camp on July 13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Unofficially, quarterback Lamar Jackson went 11-for-17 in competitive 11-on-11 work and 8-for-10 in seven-on-seven work.

Facing a steady stream of blitzes, Jackson was under pressure for much of the afternoon and often got rid of the ball to receivers underneath. In one 11-on-11 period, Jackson played through a would-be sack by inside linebacker Trenton Simpson after a missed block by running back Derrick Henry and threw a short pass to tight end Charlie Kolar. On the next play, he threw a quick screen to running back Justice Hill, motioning out wide, who was contacted almost immediately by inside linebacker Roquan Smith. On the next play, a slot blitz by cornerback Marlon Humphrey led to a “sack.”

Jackson’s least accurate period came in the red zone, when he went just 2-for-5, but it wasn’t entirely his fault. A check-down to fullback Patrick Ricard ended up being bobbled and nearly ended up in the hands of diving cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. A few plays later, rookie safety Malaki Starks punched a would-be touchdown out of the hands of tight end Mark Andrews. Jackson ended the period with a short touchdown pass to wide receiver Devontez Walker, who was running a crossing pattern on a misdirection play.

Jackson ended practice with a long scramble that the offense celebrated as if it were a sure-thing touchdown. Even Alexander, Jackson’s old Louisville teammate, got in on the fun. But some on the defense had their doubts about whether Jackson actually would’ve scored.

“I’m just saying, Coach [Harbaugh] is telling us to stay away from you,” outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said, referring to Jackson. “That’s all I said. I was like, ‘You’ve got it.’”

Kicker watch

After his first imperfect day of camp, rookie Tyler Loop got the day off. John Hoyland handled the Ravens’ kicking load, going 5-for-6. The undrafted rookie hit a 43- and 48-yard field goal but missed from 51 yards.

End zone

Jackson was involved in a few strange plays. In the Ravens’ first 11-on-11 period, stuck in a constricted pocket, he found wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins over the middle for a short gain with a Patrick Mahomes-esque flick into open space. In another full-team period, perhaps sped up by a blitz, Jackson hit Dayton Wade right in the numbers as he cut upfield — but the wide receiver didn’t see the pass until it was too late, and it fell incomplete.

At the start of the Ravens’ red-zone period late in practice, the defense was forced to take a timeout, as it had only 10 players lined up. Jackson had some words for Humphrey as he belatedly jogged onto the field.

Walker added another productive practice to his ledger. Alexander broke up Jackson’s back-shoulder throw down the left sideline to the second-year speedster early in practice, but he wouldn’t be deterred. Walker went low for a diving grab to bring in a sidearm throw from Jackson over the middle despite tight coverage from Starks. He later separated from Awuzie on a deep cross for another connection with Jackson, and uncovered in the low red zone for the touchdown catch.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins won his second midair battle in as many days with Hopkins, who watched as a jump ball on a fade route down the right sideline glanced off his fingertips.

The mid-afternoon heat and humidity took their toll on the Ravens’ bigger players. Several linemen took a knee late in practice as team personnel worked to keep them hydrated.

Safety Sanoussi Kane had one of the bigger hits of camp, nailing undrafted rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. along the right sideline after a short pass from backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Major nearly went over a barrier erected around the field before gathering himself.

Outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Oweh got the better of right tackle Roger Rosengarten during a one-on-one pass rushing drill. Defensive lineman Broderick Washington and right guard Daniel Faalele split their two matchups, while defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike beat left guard Andrew Vorhees. Center Tyler Linderbaum handled John Jenkins on their two reps. Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac beat undrafted rookie Gerad Lichtenhan but was kept at bay by fifth-round pick Carson Vinson.

In the one-on-one red-zone period that ended with Likely’s injury, wide receiver Anthony Miller beat Humphrey for a touchdown on an out route. Bateman won on an inside route despite Alexander’s inside leverage and held on for a contested-catch score. Safety Kyle Hamilton denied Likely on a jump ball. Wiggins handled Wade. And cornerback T.J. Tampa jumped Walker’s comeback route to force an incompletion and nearly grab an interception.

Baltimore Banner reporter Giana Han contributed to this article.