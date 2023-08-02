The Ravens conducted practice Wednesday for their seventh day of training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Here’s what you need to know.

Attendance

Did not participate: Running back J.K. Dobbins (physically-unable-to-perform list), fullback Patrick Ricard (hip, PUP list), Rashod Bateman (soreness, PUP list), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (soreness, non-football-injury list), cornerback Geno Smith (ankle), outside linebacker David Ojabo (nonparticipant).

Left early: Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin sustained a lower-body injury in a one-on-one drill against wide receiver Shemar Bridges. The veteran corner walked off the field with a team trainer and did not return.

Notes: Wednesday was the first of four straight days of 2.5-hour practices. After two padded practices to start the week, it shifted back to a non-padded session Wednesday.

John Harbaugh said a few players were held out of practice but did a combination of lifting or conditioning work in addition to helping with coaching. These included wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who did a workout down the left side of the practice field, and veteran defensive linemen Michael Pierce, right tackle Morgan Moses and right guard Kevin Zeitler.

Harbaugh added that he isn’t sure when cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tyus Bowser (non-football injury list) will be back when asked about their timelines.

The Ravens had their first on-field scuffle of camp, but it was squashed quickly. It was hard to tell what started it, but it involved guard John Simpson and linebacker Patrick Queen.

Offense

Outside of an interception that bounced off Nelson Agholor’s hands and into Marlon Humphrey’s, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was extremely sharp and accurate. There was clear velocity on all of Jackson’s throws, and he unofficially completed 22 of 31 passes with a touchdown and that lone interception. Jackson completed 16 of his first 18 passes, including 11 straight.

The offense was generally sharp early passing the ball, although most passes were short and underneath.

Agholor had an excellent day beyond that pass slipping through his hands. He won a one-on-one drill going deep against Humphrey and later had a leaping touchdown grab during 11-on-11 drills in the red zone. He’s had a good stretch of practices recently.

Kicker Justin Tucker went 15-for-15 on the day.

Tight end Mark Andrews had the most receptions for the first-team offense, finishing with eight in 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven.

Defense

Humphrey made up for getting beaten deep by Agholor by getting an interception after the ball deflected off his hands. That was Jackson’s first pick since early in camp.

For the second consecutive day, backup quarterback Josh Johnson was intercepted by linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips. Tuesday, Phillips got the best of him in the red zone and Wednesday’s was in 11-on-11.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet made a couple of nice plays with an interception during a one-on-one matchup against receiver Tylan Wallace and batting down a Johnson pass in seven-on-seven.

Linebacker Kelle Sanders had another good rush from the outside to force a quarterback out of the pocket. This one collapsed protection and forced Johnson to scramble up the middle for a short gain.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones had a good rush up the middle and deflected a Jackson pass in 11-on-11.

One-on-one highlights

Offensive and defensive players once again faced off for one-on-one drills.

Offense

After going 3-for-3 in one-on-one drills Monday, rookie Zay Flowers went 3-for-4 against cornerback Kevon Seymour on Wednesday. On the matchup he lost, Seymour excellently jammed Flowers at the line and stopped him on his route altogether.

Wide receiver Tarik Black won all three of his matchups in one-on-one and had a few nice grabs in the air throughout the day.

Agholor won both of his matchups against Humphrey, which included a nice slant breaking to the middle of the field.

Unofficially, the receivers beat defensive backs 18 to 11 in the period.

Swing tackle Patrick Mekari stonewalled rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson on an attempted bull rush. Later, he matched Robinson on an outside rush, keeping the fourth-round pick off his body.

Defense

Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson got underneath undrafted rookie guard Tashawn Manning’s pads and blew him off the line.

Jones beat center Sam Mustipher on a power move, continuing his run of success in the matchup.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and rookie left guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu split their two repetitions. Odafe Oweh, rushing from an inside position, turned the corner on their second matchup after getting denied on their first.

Starting tackles Ronnie Stanley and Moses, Zeitler and starting center Tyler Linderbaum did not participate in one-on-ones.