Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ second day of training camp Thursday in Owings Mills. The team isn’t expected to practice in pads until Monday.

Attendance

Along with rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), inside linebacker Jake Hummel (hand) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed practice. Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens held out Hopkins out of an “abundance of caution” after he landed uncomfortably on his leg Wednesday.

“He’ll be OK,” Harbaugh said.

Wide receiver Dayton Wade left practice early Thursday. It wasn’t clear what led to his exit. He jogged off the field without apparent discomfort.

Lamar watch

Lamar Jackson’s second day in camp was certainly more interesting than his first. Unofficially, he started 7-for-10 in 11-on-11 work and 7-for-8 in seven-on-seven work. (Reporters were relocated later in practice for logistical reasons, limiting the accuracy of some record-keeping.)

There was an obvious highlight: Jackson hitting wide receiver Rashod Bateman in stride 50 yards downfield, beating coverage from cornerback Nate Wiggins and safety Kyle Hamilton, for what would’ve been about a 60-yard touchdown along the right sideline.

And there were two obvious lowlights, though Jackson’s culpability for each was unclear. On his first of two interceptions, which came just three passing plays after the bomb to Bateman in 11-on-11 action, Jackson hung in the pocket against an exotic pressure package and double-clutched once, if not twice, before delivering a slightly errant pass over the middle to tight end Isaiah Likely. The ball deflected off Likely’s hands and into inside linebacker Trenton Simpson’s. Simpson returned it for a good 20 or so yards.

Near the end of practice, Jackson threw a deep pass with no obvious intended target. Rookie safety Malaki Starks settled under the ball comfortably and snagged it for his first pick of camp. The defense had a surprisingly muted response along the sideline and on the field — cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s only possible explanation was fatigue — but Jackson looked frustrated after the turnover.

Kicker watch

Kicker Tyler Loop was not dressed for practice, leaving fellow rookie John Hoyland to handle all of the kicking duties. He went 9-for-9, making field goals from 23 to 43 yards, including three from at least 40. Harbaugh said Loop, who was held out during some practices in organized team activities, would return to kicking Friday.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers waves goodbye as he heads into the locker room Thursday. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

End zone

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith forced the first fumble of camp, punching the ball out of Charlie Kolar’s grasp after the tight end caught a sidearm throw from Jackson on a naked bootleg. The ball didn’t bounce far, however, and Kolar fell on it to maintain possession. Smith later had a standout play in coverage, too, keeping up with running back Justice Hill on a downfield route and denying a clean catching window despite a near-perfect throw from Jackson. The pass fell incomplete.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, showing no ill effects from the minor foot scare he endured Wednesday, separated easily from Humphrey on a play-action pass over the middle, catching a 25-yarder from Jackson in front of Starks.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Reuben Lowery, who had two interceptions during OTAs, was responsible for backup quarterback Cooper Rush’s first interception of camp. He stepped in front of a pass over the middle to wide receiver Anthony Miller for the pick. Harbaugh said Lowery is “all ball. ... [That is] all he thinks about, all he talks about. He eats it, sleeps it. Comes out here and flies around.”

Tight end Isaiah Likely had the catch of the day, making a one-handed grab after running away from coverage and giving Jackson a target in seven-on-seven work.