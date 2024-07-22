Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing for the second straight day of training camp Monday.

An illness sidelined Jackson for Sunday’s opening practice, and coach John Harbaugh said his timetable for a return was unclear. Jackson, who fell ill Saturday and was sent home from the team facility Sunday, will return “when he feels better, when he’s not sick anymore,” Harbaugh said.

With Jackson unavailable, backup Josh Johnson stepped in as the Ravens’ first-string quarterback Sunday. Rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones also got increased repetitions.

“It’s definitely good to have Josh,” wide receiver Rashod Bateman said after Sunday’s practice. “He’s an old head around here, so he’s a good leader for us. He teaches us a lot when it comes to the game of football, and he definitely leads us in the right direction. So it’s good to have him out there.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Ravens will practice in helmets again Monday before graduating to “shells” (helmets and shoulder pads) for Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices. After a day off Thursday, the team is scheduled to practice in full pads Friday for the first time.

NOTE: The Ravens announced they re-signed defensive back Daryl Worley, giving them another option at safety following the signing of Eddie Jackson.

Worley transitioned from corner to safety last year and played 124 snaps in the defensive backfield, though injuries limited him to 12 games. He also contributed on special teams, playing 70% of the unit’s snaps.