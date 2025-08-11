Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ practice Monday. The team practiced in shorts and shells after two days in pads, and will return to Owings Mills on Tuesday for a rare morning session.

Attendance

Cornerbacks Bilhal Kone, left, and Robert Longerbeam, right, seen arriving for the first day of training camp, will both miss the season. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who missed practice Sunday, returned to action.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot/ankle), running back Keaton Mitchell (undisclosed), undrafted rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. (concussion), rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), undrafted rookie inside linebacker William Kwenkeu (undisclosed), cornerback Jaire Alexander (undisclosed) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.

Coach John Harbaugh said rookie cornerback Robert Longerbeam would undergo knee surgery. The sixth-round pick was placed on season-ending injured reserve Sunday, a day after fellow rookie corner Bilhal Kone was also designated.

Lamar watch

Quarterback Lamar Jackson takes a photo with a fan following practice on Aug. 5. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a relatively accurate, if quiet, day until late in practice. Unofficially, he finished 16-for-22 in 11-on-11 action and 7-for-7 in seven-on-seven action.

Jackson’s biggest mistake came during an 11-on-11 red-zone drill in the Ravens’ penultimate period. After opening the “drive” with a quick completion to Hopkins and a touchdown to tight end Mark Andrews, who appeared to beat inside linebacker Trenton Simpson on an angle route near the goal line, Jackson looked for wide receiver Keith Kirkwood near the back of the end zone. But he either underthrew Kirkwood or didn’t see safety Malaki Starks lurking. The first-round pick stepped in front of Jackson’s pass for a leaping interception over the middle.

Jackson still ended the practice on a high note. With the offense needing a long touchdown drive in a hurry-up drill and about 100 seconds on the clock, Jackson started his final drive with a short completion to tight end Charlie Kolar, a sack that required a timeout, another completion to Kolar, and a sideline throw to wide receiver Rashod Bateman that stopped the clock.

After a scramble up the middle, Jackson hit wide receiver Devontez Walker near the left sideline, threading a pass between safety Sanoussi Kane and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie that stopped the clock with 29 seconds remaining.

On his next drop-back, Jackson looked for Hopkins, who was taking cornerback Nate Wiggins deep down the right sideline, with no apparent safety help over the top. Hopkins was well covered, but Hopkins shed Wiggins just as the ball arrived and secured the 40-yard bomb in the end zone. The play was likely Hopkins’ biggest play of camp.

Kicker watch

Place kicker Tyler Loop (33) walks the sidelines during the team’s practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 3. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Rookie Tyler Loop didn’t kick much, but the Ravens did experiment with what Harbaugh called special teams “contingencies.” Punter Jordan Stout, who kicked at Penn State and Virginia Tech, hit a 33-yarder with Loop standing in as his holder. Center Tyler Linderbaum, meanwhile, got a rep as a holder on a short kick by Loop.

Extra points

Cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) catches a pass during practice on July 24. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)