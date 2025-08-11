Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ practice Monday. The team practiced in shorts and shells after two days in pads, and will return to Owings Mills on Tuesday for a rare morning session.
Attendance
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who missed practice Sunday, returned to action.
Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot/ankle), running back Keaton Mitchell (undisclosed), undrafted rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. (concussion), rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), undrafted rookie inside linebacker William Kwenkeu (undisclosed), cornerback Jaire Alexander (undisclosed) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.
Coach John Harbaugh said rookie cornerback Robert Longerbeam would undergo knee surgery. The sixth-round pick was placed on season-ending injured reserve Sunday, a day after fellow rookie corner Bilhal Kone was also designated.
Lamar watch
Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a relatively accurate, if quiet, day until late in practice. Unofficially, he finished 16-for-22 in 11-on-11 action and 7-for-7 in seven-on-seven action.
Jackson’s biggest mistake came during an 11-on-11 red-zone drill in the Ravens’ penultimate period. After opening the “drive” with a quick completion to Hopkins and a touchdown to tight end Mark Andrews, who appeared to beat inside linebacker Trenton Simpson on an angle route near the goal line, Jackson looked for wide receiver Keith Kirkwood near the back of the end zone. But he either underthrew Kirkwood or didn’t see safety Malaki Starks lurking. The first-round pick stepped in front of Jackson’s pass for a leaping interception over the middle.
Jackson still ended the practice on a high note. With the offense needing a long touchdown drive in a hurry-up drill and about 100 seconds on the clock, Jackson started his final drive with a short completion to tight end Charlie Kolar, a sack that required a timeout, another completion to Kolar, and a sideline throw to wide receiver Rashod Bateman that stopped the clock.
After a scramble up the middle, Jackson hit wide receiver Devontez Walker near the left sideline, threading a pass between safety Sanoussi Kane and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie that stopped the clock with 29 seconds remaining.
On his next drop-back, Jackson looked for Hopkins, who was taking cornerback Nate Wiggins deep down the right sideline, with no apparent safety help over the top. Hopkins was well covered, but Hopkins shed Wiggins just as the ball arrived and secured the 40-yard bomb in the end zone. The play was likely Hopkins’ biggest play of camp.
Kicker watch
Rookie Tyler Loop didn’t kick much, but the Ravens did experiment with what Harbaugh called special teams “contingencies.” Punter Jordan Stout, who kicked at Penn State and Virginia Tech, hit a 33-yarder with Loop standing in as his holder. Center Tyler Linderbaum, meanwhile, got a rep as a holder on a short kick by Loop.
Extra points
- Hopkins burned Wiggins late, but the starting cornerback had a strong start to practice. Wiggins covered wide receiver Tylan Wallace closely on an in-breaker that Jackson missed in 11-on-11 action, then did the same to Bateman on a slant route two drop-backs later. Jackson started 1-for-5 overall after defensive lineman Brent Urban got his hand on a pass at the line of scrimmage.
- Backup quarterback Cooper Rush connected with tight end Scotty Washington for a nice leaping catch over the middle against cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who appeared to let up rather than charge in for a potential breakup. A cautious approach could benefit Armour-Davis, who has been tripped up by injuries in Baltimore and, after a strong start to camp, now seems likely to make the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster.
- Andrews was one of the NFL’s best red-zone targets last season, finishing with a team-high 11 touchdowns, and he remains a magnet for touches near the goal line this summer. He found a sliver of space between cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Simpson in an early 11-on-11 period, where Jackson found him for a short touchdown pass. Andrews beat Simpson for the later touchdown in the red zone as well.
- Humphrey broke up a would-be touchdown pass to wide receiver Zay Flowers two plays after Starks’ interception, ripping the ball loose as Flowers came down with the throw near the back of the end zone.
- Rookie outside linebacker Mike Green, despite his smaller stature, hasn’t given up much ground as a run defender in camp. In an 11-on-11 period against the second-team offense, he sniffed out an end-around to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester and jolted rookie right tackle Carson Vinson back a few yards, blocking Wester’s path to the outside.
- Undrafted rookie safety Keondre Jackson ended practice with an interception, ranging over to pick off a deep pass from Rush to Walker, who was well covered by Armour-Davis down the right sideline.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.