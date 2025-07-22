The Ravens had the NFL’s best offense in 2024. Then they added more help for 2025.

Talent is a good thing. Depth is a good thing. But with standouts at every skill position and young contributors pushing for snaps, could the Ravens find themselves with too much of a good thing this season?

if so, it’s not the worst problem to have as training camp kicks off.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s got to be an unselfish group,” tight end Mark Andrews said Tuesday, a day before the team’s first full-team practice in Owings Mills. “That’s the type of guys that they bring in here. It’s an unselfish group. And that’s not to say that guys aren’t going to want the rock and have their yards, have their carries or have their catches. And I think that’s a great thing.”

The Ravens’ pick-your-poison attack last season was lethal. Commit to stopping their running game, and wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and tight ends Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews could punish a vulnerable secondary. Dare the Ravens to march downfield on the ground, and running back Derrick Henry would happily oblige. When all else failed, quarterback Lamar Jackson could find an emergency hatch and escape out of trouble.

Now the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player might have even less pressure to carry the load. The Ravens are returning four of their five starting offensive linemen. They’re integrating into their offense DeAndre Hopkins, who should be an upgrade at wide receiver over Nelson Agholor. They have running back Keaton Mitchell and wide receiver Devontez Walker, two of their fastest players, up to speed after a difficult 2024.

The Ravens’ abundance of talent is a handy insurance policy against injuries, which they largely avoided last year. But it could also require further sacrifices of individual glory for team success. Henry, for instance, rushed for 1,921 yards last season, second most in the NFL. One sportsbook, BetOnline, set the over-under for his 2025 total earlier this month at just 1,375.5 yards.

“You don’t ever want to have to rely on one person, so we’ve got so many different guys that are so good at what they do, it’s really a beautiful thing,” said Andrews, whose receiving total last year (673 yards) was his fewest in a full season since his rookie year. “So we can take this time to get better, grow, be unselfish and as an an offense just keep on pushing forward. I think that’s a good thing.”

Stanley mum on NFLPA mess

The NFL Players Association has been without key leaders after weeks of turmoil and two high-profile resignations.

The players’ union will be voting on a new interim executive director in the “near future,” according to a statement Tuesday from NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Mabin.

The interim director will replace Lloyd Howell, who stepped down Thursday after reports emerged that he had used union funds on strip club expenses.

Reports from podcaster Pablo Torre and ESPN have revealed different issues over the course of the past month.

The NFLPA reportedly hid an unfavorable arbitration ruling from the public, including its own players. The union lost a case where it alleged that NFL owners had colluded to keep quarterbacks, including the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, from signing fully guaranteed contracts.

ESPN also found allegations that the NFLPA had conducted questionable election practices when Howell was chosen and reported that the union had hired a law firm to review Howell’s activities as executive director.

On Sunday, the NFLPA’s chief strategy officer, JC Tretter, who had likewise come under scrutiny, also resigned.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, a longtime NFLPA player representative for the Ravens, had little to say when asked about the union Tuesday.

“I haven’t had too many talks from players,” Stanley said. “They know that things are going to be handled. But right now, I’m just focused on winning the Super Bowl.”

Doubling down

Nnamdi Madubuike is taking all the double teams as a compliment.

After the defensive lineman’s breakout season in 2023, when he made 13 sacks and earned a Pro Bowl nod, he was firmly on offenses’ radars going into 2024. Teams committed extra resources to stopping him, and he ended up as one of the most double-teamed defensive linemen in the league last year.

Sure, it was frustrating to watch his sack production get cut in half. But it was also a sign of respect.

“When you’re a good player, people are going to scheme against you and stuff like that and try to stop you,” Madubuike said.

While Madubuike’s sacks dropped from 13 to 6.5 last season, and his quarterback hits dropped from 33 to 17, other pass rushers like outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh benefited and had career-best seasons.

“It’s going to free up other guys,” Madubuike said. “But you still want to play, you still want to ball, you still want to eat.”

Madubuike went into the offseason looking to gain leverage, even when he’s facing two opponents. He played around 285 to 290 pounds last season. This year, he’s trying to stick in the 290- to 300-pound range. He thinks even that small a difference will be enough to make an impact.

“I made an emphasis this offseason to find ways to split them [double teams], get stronger in the weight room, stuff like that, even add a little bit more weight, because I know they’ll be sliding,” Madubuike said.

Madubuike will be heading into his sixth season in 2025. The Ravens’ defensive line lost two of its most veteran players this offseason in nose tackle Michael Pierce, who retired, and defensive end Brent Urban, who was not re-signed. Madubuike is now the unit’s longest-tenured Raven.

While he already saw himself as a leader — he broke down the team before games last season — there’s always room for growth, on the field and off.

“I wouldn’t say it’s me stepping up,” Madubuike said, “but me growing more in a role as a leader.”