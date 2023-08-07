The Ravens had their 11th day of training camp Monday in Owings Mills. Here’s what you need to know.

Attendance

Did not participate: Running back J.K. Dobbins (physically-unable-to-perform list), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (soreness, PUP list), inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (soft tissue), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (soreness, non-football-injury list), cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (NFI list) and Rock Ya-Sin (lower body) and safety Geno Stone (ankle)

Left early: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Notes: Fullback Patrick Ricard, who missed offseason workouts and the first 10 days of practice while recovering from hip surgery, returned to practice after passing his physical. His workload was limited, and he mostly spectated as he worked with the offensive line.

Bateman, meanwhile, ran on an adjacent field and appeared to be moving well. Harbaugh said Friday that Bateman, who underwent season-ending Lisfranc (foot) surgery in November, is “doing a really great job” and that there was “a chance that he will be out there pretty soon, but again, I don’t want to say for sure because that just gets me in trouble.”

Beckham left practice about an hour early, but Harbaugh said he’s not injured. “He had enough. His numbers were there. Worked hard, had a great day, I thought, and we’re just going to monitor that as we go. Like we said, we’ll be smart about it.”

Tight end Mark Andrews sat out the final 50 minutes or so of practice, but Harbaugh said it was precautionary given the weather conditions.

Midway through practice, running back Melvin Gordon got stretched out on the field with an athletic trainer and left, but he eventually returned and rejoined team drills.

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Isaiah Likely both left team drills briefly, dealing with apparent minor foot injuries, but both returned to the field.

Outside linebacker David Ojabo returned to practice after missing the past few days.

Safety Geno Stone, who has been sidelined by a minor ankle injury, was on the defensive sideline with his left ankle taped.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson followed up his worst day of camp, a four-interception showing in Saturday’s defense-friendly practice, with perhaps his most accurate passing performance. Unofficially, he went 18-for-22 in team drills, including 6-for-8 in seven-on-seven situations and 12-for-14 in 11-on-11 work.

Along with Jackson, reserves Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson avoided throwing a pick. The three combined for nine overall Saturday.

The Ravens’ first 11-on-11 action came in the low red zone. After a carry by running back Justice Hill, Jackson hit wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a touchdown. Agholor beat slot cornerback Ar’Darius Washington to the far corner of the end zone for the 5-yard score.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Tarik Black easily beat rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly over the middle in the low red zone with an in-breaking route for a touchdown from Josh Johnson.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace showed impressive hands as he reached across his body to catch a pass from Huntley in front of undrafted cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr.

The Ravens are still working out the kinks against pre-snap pressure looks, which they struggled with Saturday. After directing running back Gus Edwards to help with a possible “A” gap blitz (between the center and guards), Jackson watched a shotgun snap bounce off Edwards as he moved just before the play began.

On what might’ve been his last snap of the afternoon, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a diving grab on an out-breaking route against cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. Beckham got a knee down just in time along the left sideline to complete the intermediate-range catch.

With fellow tight end Mark Andrews watching from the sideline, Isaiah Likely opened one of Jackson’s 11-on-11 periods with the first three catches, beating inside linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Kyle Hamilton on quick-hitting out routes.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Sean Ryan had two red-zone touchdowns in a three-play span late in practice. He beat defensive back Brandon Stephens on a jump ball in the corner of the end zone for one, then got open in the middle for a score near the back of the end zone on the second.

Running backs stole the show in the final highlights of 11-on-11 action. Hill got behind Queen and connected with Jackson for an approximately 30-yard touchdown catch down the left sideline. A few minutes later, undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell got a step on inside linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips down the right sideline, and Huntley hit him in stride for another score.

Defense

It was a good day for Odafe Oweh. The third-year outside linebacker had a pressure that forced Jackson to scramble outside the pocket and added 1 1/2 would-be sacks in 11-on-11 action — one solo and another with Queen. He’s been cooking the past two practices.

One play after getting beat by Wallace, Mayfield made up for it by recording an excellent pass breakup on a ball from Huntley to force an incompletion in 11-on-11.

Queen, unblocked, had an easy would-be sack of Johnson coming around the left side of the offensive line. Since quarterbacks can’t get hit, Johnson was able to throw a pass that fell incomplete.

Rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson sliced by right tackle Patrick Mekari with an inside move to help derail a rollout attempt by Huntley in the low red zone during 11-on-11 work.

One-on-one highlights

Receivers and defensive backs squared off again early in practice.

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers was once again the star of these drills. Flowers was covered by Armour-Davis on both of his reps and caught both passes. On the second, Flowers caught the ball, then made a juke move that drew roars from the fans in attendance. Armour-Davis appeared to have stopped after Flowers caught the pass, but that didn’t stop the fans from cheering.

Wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., an undrafted rookie out of Maryland, had a one-handed grab over fellow rookie Kelly in the endzone.

Ryan had a physical catch over undrafted rookie cornerback Jeremy Lucien that both players discussed as it was over, with Lucien signaling toward the referee for a pass-interference penalty and Ryan saying the opposite.

Wide receiver Makai Polk had a quick inside release on Mayfield that got him open instantly for an easy grab.

Cornerback Kevon Seymour had a leaping pass breakup in the red zone.

Offensive linemen and pass rushers later squared off in practice.