On Wednesday afternoon, Ravens players walked out onto the practice fields at their team facility and heard an unusual sound: relative silence. Saturday was the last day for fans to attend training camp. The only onlookers this week are reporters.

“It felt kind of quiet,” coach John Harbaugh said after practice.

Not that he seemed to mind. For a team with ample star power, the Ravens mostly avoided noisy headlines this summer. They won’t escape August totally unscathed — cornerback Marlon Humphrey is recovering from a minor foot surgery, and the team’s 24-game preseason winning streak ended Monday night — but their camp was light on drama.

With the media viewing period ending Thursday, here’s what stood out at camp to Baltimore Banner reporters Jonas Shaffer, Kris Rhim and Aron Yohannes.

Who impressed you the most in training camp? Whom were you hoping to see more from?

Shaffer: The Ravens have brought in so many past-their-prime wide receivers over the years — Sammy Watkins, Dez Bryant, DeSean Jackson, Michael Crabtree, to name but a few — that Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-year, $15 million deal registered at first as especially bad business. Here was a 30-year-old with potentially chronic knee problems, who needed a full year away from football to recover from his last torn ACL, who for much of that 2021 season wasn’t special until the playoffs. One month into camp, though, Beckham’s turned back the clock. His releases are clean, his bounce is undeniable, and his field-stretching speed is returning. Beckham might never reach his old All-Pro form, but he looks capable of lifting this offense’s ceiling.

I was hoping to see more from cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, though. When the 2022 fourth-round pick practiced, he tended to be picked on, especially downfield. When he didn’t practice, he lost even more of the repetitions he’s needed to improve. If the injury-prone Armour-Davis misses Saturday’s preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he will have played in none of the Ravens’ six preseason games over the past two summers. His potential is obvious; secondary coach Chris Hewitt said early in camp that Armour-Davis was pushing Rock Ya-Sin for a starting job. But consistent production has been elusive.

Rhim: Tight end Travis Vokolek impressed me from the beginning of camp. Vokolek, an undrafted rookie, was surprisingly one of the team’s most reliable pass catchers this summer. Practicing mainly with the offense’s second and third units, Vokolek was effective on underneath crossing routes and didn’t drop anything that came his way. Vokolek’s play translated in the Ravens’ second preseason game, when he scored two touchdowns Monday against the Washington Commanders.

I would have liked to see more from cornerback Kyu Kelly. That is not to say that Kelly was terrible at camp, but he didn’t make many plays. (Kelly did have an impressive 2-point-conversion-stopping tackle against Washington.) Kelly, drafted in the fifth round, has a real opportunity to earn playing time with a depleted cornerback group but hasn’t taken advantage.

Yohannes: It feels like Zay Flowers did something that I didn’t expect every day. Yes, he’s a first-round pick, and the recent history of Day 1 wide receivers suggests they’ll be pretty good right away, but it’s still impressive to see somebody fresh out of college come in and consistently embarrass defenders and make spectacular plays. His skill set is apparent, whether he’s being targeted on short-yardage throws or deep downfield. The Ravens are going to be proactive about getting the ball in his hands. He’s been as advertised.

As for letdowns, I’m going to piggyback off Jonas’ answer and say Armour-Davis as well. This secondary was banged up for all of camp, and I thought he’d make a solid case for the No. 2 corner job when Ya-Sin went out with his knee injury. He missed a lot of valuable time that could’ve helped him close the gap and limit the inconsistency we’ve seen.

How would you evaluate quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first camp under offensive coordinator Todd Monken?

Although the offense was sporadic during training camp, quarterback Lamar Jackson looks energized as he learns a new system. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Shaffer: The vibes were good, even if the downfield passing game typically wasn’t. Every other week seemed to bring another example of Jackson’s empowerment in the offense. He was playing without a wristband, then he was calling audibles at the line of scrimmage, then he was suggesting new plays for Monken’s playbook. As Jackson told former teammate Robert Griffin III last week in an interview with ESPN, it’s as if the Ravens have handed him “the keys to the offense.”

Jackson missed his share of deep throws in camp, but considering the burden of learning a new offense and developing chemistry with a reworked receiver room, you can chalk those up to growing pains. If Jackson enters the season confident and comfortable in Monken’s offense, that should be apparent in how he’s throwing the ball.

Rhim: He was OK. We still have yet to see the Ravens’ true first-team offense, as wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back J.K. Dobbins missed most of camp while on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

It’s challenging to evaluate or put much stock into anything players do at this point in the year — remember Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s drops issue as a rookie? — especially a dual threat like Jackson. At practice, most quarterback run plays are essentially blown dead as soon as they cross the line of scrimmage, because defenders aren’t allowed to touch quarterbacks.

Still, Jackson’s play fluctuated between bad and good. He made adjustments at the line of scrimmage, and the team moved quicker from the huddle to the snap. There was a four-interception day but also days when his passes were on time and accurate.

Yohannes: He looked like just about any quarterback learning a new offense should be expected to in training camp. There was some good (underneath passes) and some bad (deep passes), new concepts to iron out, frustration and a bit of experimentation. This new offense will take time for Jackson to master, and I think there’s a good chance we won’t see its top form until at least the season’s three-quarter mark.

That said, it’s encouraging to see how much Jackson enjoys talking about the new offense. He seems energized whenever he’s asked about its benefits and the new things he gets to toy around with, including new play ideas for Monken. Jackson having that flexibility and input is important.

Besides Marlon Humphrey, which player’s injury or absence could prove most damaging, at least early in the season?

Tyus Bowser is the team's most versatile edge rusher, but a knee problem has forced the Ravens to be patient. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Shaffer: I was excited to see how outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, now more than 19 months removed from his Achilles tendon tear, would build on his strong finish to the 2022 season. But an “agitated knee,” as Harbaugh called it, has sidelined him since he reported to camp with a significant limp. The Ravens can afford to be patient with Bowser, their most versatile edge defender. But it’s hard to imagine that he’ll be in tip-top shape, physically and mentally, by Week 1, even if he is cleared to play.

Rhim: Bateman returned to practice Aug. 9 and has barely played in 11-on-11 settings. He’s looked good in seven-on-seven play, where he had a one-handed catch last week. But with the season less than three weeks away and Bateman yet to have a regular rep with the first-team offense, I’m slightly concerned about how prepared he will be for the first few weeks of the season.

Yohannes: I’ll go with Ya-Sin and fellow cornerback Arthur Maulet, both fighting for potential starting jobs on this defense. Ya-Sin, who was projected to start opposite Humphrey, finally returned to camp Wednesday after missing three weeks with a knee injury. He might not be the safe bet he once was for that role. Maulet, who has missed time with a hamstring injury, has ground to make up in the race for the starting nickel back job. Maulet was the Steelers’ primary slot corner the past two seasons, but there’s a crowded field in Baltimore now.

Which position group is strongest? Which is most concerning?

Isaiah Likely and the other tight ends stood out during training camp. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Shaffer: It’s hard not to feel good about this running back room. Dobbins’ return to practice was peaceful, and he’s back to gliding around the field. Gus Edwards, likewise, is finally healthy. Justice Hill is running wild in the preseason, and he’s probably the group’s best receiver. Rookie Keaton Mitchell has quickly become a fan favorite. Melvin Gordon III is a proven veteran. The Ravens’ running game carried the offense late last season, even when Jackson was sidelined. If Dobbins, Edwards and Hill can stay healthy, the Ravens should rack up a few 200-yard games on the ground.

On the other hand, it’s hard not to feel uneasy about this cornerback room. Humphrey is one of the team’s most indispensable players and, after his surgery, his early-season availability is unclear. The depth chart behind him is one big question mark.

Rhim: I’ll go with inside linebacker as the strongest. It would be a challenge to find any duo better than the Ravens’ Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith. Together, they terrorized the offense regularly with big hits and pass deflections. Players are not supposed to tackle their teammates to the ground at practice, but two weeks ago Queen drove Mitchell into the ground and celebrated afterward. Smith was an All-Pro last year, and Queen has improved each season. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he earned an All-Pro nod this year or in the future.

As for a concerning group, edge rusher stands out. The Ravens last week signed outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who’ll provide experience, but he had just two sacks in 12 games last season. The defense is also relying on Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, who have both shined at points in camp but haven’t proved to be consistent disrupters yet. With an injury-ridden cornerback room, the secondary might need to rely on the edge rushers to force rushed throws.

Yohannes: I’m going a different route for a team strength: the tight ends! Mark Andrews has rightfully led the group as Jackson’s top target in the passing game, but the names behind him have been crushing it as well. The Ravens have big expectations for Isaiah Likely, who shined in Andrews’ absence as a rookie last season and has been sure-handed all of camp. Charlie Kolar, who showed his receiving ability Monday against the Commanders, has bulked up and improved his blocking ability. Vokolek has a good skill set for his size, and his two-touchdown performance Monday will make it tough for the Ravens to keep him on their practice squad.

As for concerning, it’s definitely the corners. The Ravens couldn’t afford to lose Humphrey this season. Their depth out wide is shaky. You’d best believe opposing offenses are preparing to take advantage of it.

Whom do you see winning the position battles at running back, left guard and nickel back?

Shaffer: Mitchell has surged past Gordon in recent weeks for the fourth running back spot. If his breakaway speed isn’t the deciding factor, his special teams ability could be. At left guard, John Simpson’s the obvious pick. No one’s even come close to his level of production in the preseason.

I’m not sure there’s a simple answer at nickel back. Ar’Darius Washington has been the most consistent cover man in the slot, but will defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald feel comfortable if the undersize safety is taking on tight ends as a run defender? The Ravens could figure out a rotation inside, splitting reps among Washington, safety Kyle Hamilton and a handful of cornerbacks, depending on the situation.

Rhim: At this point, the running back battle seems to be between Mitchell and Gordon. I think Mitchell, an undrafted rookie, will get the nod because he can contribute as a returner on special teams and because of his contract. His three-year deal is worth $2.7 million, with just $73,000 guaranteed, according to Over the Cap.

Simpson appears to have run away with the starting left guard job, after it looked like he’d have a tight competition with rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. Simpson has allowed zero pressures in the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. Because of the injuries at corner, I can see many players slotting in at the nickel, but if everyone is healthy — which is a big if — I would go with Armour-Davis.

Yohannes: It’s rare to see experience work against a player vying for a roster spot, but I think that’s the case here for Gordon. As much as I think the Ravens would like to add another veteran like him, they’d be kicking themselves if they cut Mitchell, who wouldn’t last long on the waiver wire.

At left guard, it’s Simpson. His experience at the spot and his performance in the preseason with the first-team offense have made that clear.