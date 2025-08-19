Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ padded practice Tuesday.

Attendance

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) returned to practice but was limited to individual drills.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and safety Kyle Hamilton (undisclosed) were cleared for team drills. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (illness) was also back.

Jaire Alexander (knee) remains sidelined, along with fellow cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (undisclosed), fullback Patrick Ricard (undisclosed), tight end Isaiah Likely (foot), rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), inside linebacker William Kwenkeu (undisclosed) and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (elbow).

Outside linebacker Malik Hamm left practice early, but coach John Harbaugh indicated that it was for a minor injury. Wide receiver Dayton Wade (undisclosed) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (undisclosed) returned to practice to work on their conditioning after missing Monday’s session.

Lamar watch

Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t see much of the first-team defense, as the Ravens matched up their starters against reserves for many team drills. Unofficially, he finished 15-for-19 in 11-on-11 action and 6-for-8 in seven-on-seven action.

Screen plays and outside-the-numbers throws accounted for a notable chunk of Jackson’s attempts. He hit tight ends Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar a couple of times each for solid gains down the sideline, including a touchdown pass to Andrews with undrafted rookie inside linebacker Jay Higgins IV in coverage.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass during Tuesday’s training camp. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Jackson also misfired on a couple of outside throws, an area of growth for him last season. After placing a back-shoulder pass down the right sideline behind the reach of wide receiver Devontez Walker, who was well covered by Armour-Davis, Jackson met with wide receivers coach Greg Lewis for a quick chat.

“It’s definitely something that’s important for us to be able to do at every level down the field,” Harbaugh said. “With our offense, people are going to have to commit people in there to stop the run and to stop the quick-passing game and Lamar. So when they do that, then maybe they’ll say, ‘Well, you know what, make them throw the ball out there.’ And we’d like to be able to say, ‘Hey, we really want to do that. That’s fine with us.’ So that’s what we’re working on — one of the things we’re working on."

Kicker watch

Rookie Tyler Loop went 6-for-8 in his first work in team drills since Saturday’s preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys. He missed wide left on a 33-yard field goal, an uncharacteristic blunder from extra-point range, and was wide right on a 58-yarder. His six other attempts ranged from 25 yards to 38 yards.

Place kicker Tyler Loop leaves the practice field. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

End zone

Wide receiver Zay Flowers had his second downfield catch in as many days, getting behind inside linebacker Roquan Smith and between safeties Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks early in practice for a big connection with Jackson over the middle in 11-on-11 action.

Jackson found wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who’s had a quiet camp, on his best throw in seven-on-seven drills, connecting on a vertical route down the left sideline against undrafted rookie cornerback Marquise Robinson.

Mitchell announced his return to action by turning a check-down from quarterback Cooper Rush into a decent catch-and-run gain down the right sideline.

Rookie defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles blew up a shotgun run by getting to running back Justice Hill almost as soon as Jackson handed the ball off. Right tackle Roger Rosengarten appeared to take accountability for the hole up front.

Running back Rasheen Ali had one of the smoothest carries of camp, finding a crease on his way to the second level before juking past undrafted rookie safety Desmond Igbinosun — who, of course, couldn’t hit Ali, even if he wanted to. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman also got into space on an end-around that, with Andrews blocking in front of him, would’ve gone for a big gain.

Safety Malaki Starks (24) leaps to catch a pass on Tuesday. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)