Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ training camp practice Thursday in Owings Mills. After three straight days of padded workouts, the team practiced in shorts and shells.

Attendance

Cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis (undisclosed) and Bilhal Kone (shoulder) returned to practice. Armour-Davis hadn’t practiced since Monday. Kone, a sixth-round pick, had been sidelined since getting hurt in an apparent collision Saturday.

Rookie cornerback Robert Longerbeam, another sixth-round pick, left near the end of practice after colliding with rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester as he caught a pass.

Zay Flowers, who was limited by an apparent lower-body injury at the end of practice Tuesday, missed his second straight workout. Fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who mostly watched from the sideline Wednesday, was also absent.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot/ankle), rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. (undisclosed), rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined. Jones watched the end of practice from the offensive sideline.

Lamar watch

Lamar Jackson takes questions from reporters following the team’s training camp practice on July 13. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

After his least productive day of camp, quarterback Lamar Jackson had a strong return to form. Unofficially, he went 12-for-18 in 11-on-11 work and 4-for-5 in seven-on-seven work, with the one incompletion turning into an interception. Jackson floated a slightly-too-high pass over the middle to wide receiver Malik Cunningham. It bounced off Cunningham’s outstretched hands and into safety Sanoussi Kane’s control.

Jackson started practice by completing 10 of his first 11 passes in team drills. During one stretch in 11-on-11 work, he threw an inch-perfect pass about 40 yards down the left sideline to wide receiver Dayton Wade, who made an over-the-shoulder grab against tight coverage from cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. Three plays later, Jackson hit Wade again on a deep out, dropping the ball just behind cornerback Nate Wiggins’ zone coverage.

Jackson’s most audacious throw might have come on a relatively short completion. After posturing as if he were lining up a swing pass to running back Derrick Henry in the flat, he threw across his body, with his head barely turned, to Cunningham, who was running a short in-breaking route.

Kicker watch

Sixth-round pick Tyler Loop and undrafted rookie John Hoyland had light days, both finishing 3-for-4. Loop missed a 51-yard field goal, while Hoyland missed from 50.

End zone

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace takes a break between drills at Ravens training camp. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)