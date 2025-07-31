Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ training camp practice Thursday in Owings Mills. After three straight days of padded workouts, the team practiced in shorts and shells.
Attendance
Cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis (undisclosed) and Bilhal Kone (shoulder) returned to practice. Armour-Davis hadn’t practiced since Monday. Kone, a sixth-round pick, had been sidelined since getting hurt in an apparent collision Saturday.
Rookie cornerback Robert Longerbeam, another sixth-round pick, left near the end of practice after colliding with rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester as he caught a pass.
Zay Flowers, who was limited by an apparent lower-body injury at the end of practice Tuesday, missed his second straight workout. Fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who mostly watched from the sideline Wednesday, was also absent.
Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot/ankle), rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. (undisclosed), rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined. Jones watched the end of practice from the offensive sideline.
Lamar watch
After his least productive day of camp, quarterback Lamar Jackson had a strong return to form. Unofficially, he went 12-for-18 in 11-on-11 work and 4-for-5 in seven-on-seven work, with the one incompletion turning into an interception. Jackson floated a slightly-too-high pass over the middle to wide receiver Malik Cunningham. It bounced off Cunningham’s outstretched hands and into safety Sanoussi Kane’s control.
Jackson started practice by completing 10 of his first 11 passes in team drills. During one stretch in 11-on-11 work, he threw an inch-perfect pass about 40 yards down the left sideline to wide receiver Dayton Wade, who made an over-the-shoulder grab against tight coverage from cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. Three plays later, Jackson hit Wade again on a deep out, dropping the ball just behind cornerback Nate Wiggins’ zone coverage.
Jackson’s most audacious throw might have come on a relatively short completion. After posturing as if he were lining up a swing pass to running back Derrick Henry in the flat, he threw across his body, with his head barely turned, to Cunningham, who was running a short in-breaking route.
Kicker watch
Sixth-round pick Tyler Loop and undrafted rookie John Hoyland had light days, both finishing 3-for-4. Loop missed a 51-yard field goal, while Hoyland missed from 50.
End zone
- Presnap penalties were again a source of frustration for the offense. The Ravens were flagged at least five times total for a false start or illegal motion, leading to a lap around the field for some and a temporary benching for others. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley slammed his helmet in frustration in the final 11-on-11 period after he was called for a false start, which came just seconds after right tackle Roger Rosengarten had been pulled for the same infraction. Guard Ben Cleveland also was guilty of a false start early in practice.
- Wide receiver Anthony Miller beat tight coverage from cornerback Jaire Alexander to reel in two catches in one-on-ones, first on a back-shoulder fade and then on an over-the-shoulder catch. Alexander had his own highlight, picking off a pass after Miller slipped on a route in one-on-ones.
- Undrafted rookie wide receiver Xavier Guillory had a pair of big plays. He got behind undrafted rookie cornerback Reuben Lowery on a vertical route in one-on-ones and made a diving catch in the end zone. Later, he beat cornerback T.J. Tampa downfield, then adjusted impressively to an underthrown ball over the middle for a contested catch.
- Wester had an up-and-down day after an impressive Wednesday. Along with the difficult catch against Longerbeam, the sixth-round pick was flagged for a false start in 11-on-11 work and dropped a punt in special teams drills. Wester quickly punished himself with pushups on the sideline. “That’s one [punt] we’re going to be discussing,” special teams coordinator Chris Horton said. “The kid’s doing a heck of a job in what we’re asking him to do: getting to the spot, making sure he secures the ball and gets vertical.”
- Defensive linemen Broderick Washington and Nnamdi Madubuike combined for at least three tipped passes at the line of scrimmage. Madubuike had two in the final 11-on-11 period, including one that forced Cunningham to win a jump ball against onrushing rookie inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan.
- Undrafted rookie fullback Lucas Scott, a converted offensive lineman, got a handful of targets over the first half of practice as a check-down option. The 290-pound Scott dropped two of those passes, however, showing his rawness at the position. “He’s putting it all together,” tight ends coach George Godsey said Wednesday. “We’re trying to fit him in as many roles as possible and see what that looks like. He’s taking steps day by day.”
Comments
