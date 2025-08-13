Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ padded practice Wednesday. The team will travel to Dallas on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.
Attendance
Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (undisclosed) was not at practice. Safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), who returned for Tuesday’s walk-through, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (undisclosed), who returned Monday, were missing again.
Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot/ankle), running back Keaton Mitchell (undisclosed), undrafted rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. (concussion), rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), undrafted rookie inside linebacker William Kwenkeu (undisclosed), cornerback Jaire Alexander (undisclosed) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.
Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will continue to rest most of their starters Saturday against Dallas.
Lamar watch
Quarterback Lamar Jackson connected early and often with Rashod Bateman, the team’s most consistent wide receiver throughout camp. Unofficially, Jackson was 14-for-24 overall in 11-on-11 action.
Jackson and Bateman picked on cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who hasn’t been targeted often in camp. Early in full-team work, Bateman earned catches on a slant route, an out route and a hitch route.
Later in practice, around midfield, Bateman ran a vertical route near the left sideline against Awuzie and separated with ease. Jackson’s deep shot hit him in stride about 40 yards downfield, before safety Sanoussi Kane could arrive to contest the catch, and Bateman cruised into the end zone.
Overall, Jackson and Bateman connected for seven completions in 11-on-11 work.
Kicker watch
Rookie Tyler Loop finished 7-for-9 on his field goal attempts and converted a 67-yard free kick, a rarely seen play that the Jim Harbaugh-coached Los Angeles Chargers executed last season.
“I was always very jealous of Jim, because I always figured, as a special teams guy, I would get that first,” John Harbaugh said of the play, which allows a team to fair-catch a punt at the end of a half and attempt a field goal from that spot. “Then he gets it first. It’s like he always does; he gets the first things.”
Loop missed a 46-yard field goal early in practice and a rushed 48-yarder late in practice, but he made kicks from 41, 46 and 52 yards.
End zone
- The Ravens’ first-string offense has struggled at times this camp in the red zone, where Jackson’s passing lanes get tighter. In his first 11-on-11 period inside the 20-yard line, he took a “sack” and started 0-for-3 before hitting wide receiver Devontez Walker on a corner route near the edge of the end zone for a short touchdown pass against cornerback Nate Wiggins.
- Outside linebacker Mike Green flashed early in practice by knifing into the backfield for a would-be tackle for loss against running back Rasheen Ali. The second-round pick also flashed late in practice with a couple of decisive wins in a team pass rush drill against rookie offensive tackle Carson Vinson, getting into the backfield with a speed rush and an inside counter.
- Wide receiver Zay Flowers got just enough separation from Wiggins on a go route to bring in a perfect pass in a one-on-one battle. One rep later, Bateman tried to take cornerback Marlon Humphrey deep, but his route was well covered and the pass ended up wide and overthrown.
- Undrafted rookie defensive back Reuben Lowery had at least two pass breakups. Early in practice, he triggered quickly to contest a short pass over the middle from quarterback Cooper Rush to tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden. Later, in the red zone, he drove on another pass from a deep-lying position, deflecting a pass from Rush to Walker. Lowery, who’s making a strong bid for a roster spot, also had a lowlight, losing his balance and falling to the ground during a one-on-one rep against wide receiver Anthony Miller.
- Cornerback T.J. Tampa smothered a vertical route from undrafted rookie wide receiver Xavier Guillory, then got to the ball first when Rush went for a back-shoulder fade, securing the interception.
- The penalty-prone Ravens had a mostly clean practice, but a false-start infraction appeared to wipe out an impressive throw from Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews over the middle that likely would’ve gone for at least 15 to 20 yards. Jackson and running back Derrick Henry also had an apparent miscommunication on an option play late in practice that led to a fumble and a recovery by outside linebacker David Ojabo.
