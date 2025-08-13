Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ padded practice Wednesday. The team will travel to Dallas on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

Attendance

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (undisclosed) was not at practice. Safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), who returned for Tuesday’s walk-through, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (undisclosed), who returned Monday, were missing again.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot/ankle), running back Keaton Mitchell (undisclosed), undrafted rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. (concussion), rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), undrafted rookie inside linebacker William Kwenkeu (undisclosed), cornerback Jaire Alexander (undisclosed) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined.

Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will continue to rest most of their starters Saturday against Dallas.

Lamar watch

Quarterback Lamar Jackson connected early and often with Rashod Bateman, the team’s most consistent wide receiver throughout camp. Unofficially, Jackson was 14-for-24 overall in 11-on-11 action.

Jackson and Bateman picked on cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who hasn’t been targeted often in camp. Early in full-team work, Bateman earned catches on a slant route, an out route and a hitch route.

Later in practice, around midfield, Bateman ran a vertical route near the left sideline against Awuzie and separated with ease. Jackson’s deep shot hit him in stride about 40 yards downfield, before safety Sanoussi Kane could arrive to contest the catch, and Bateman cruised into the end zone.

Overall, Jackson and Bateman connected for seven completions in 11-on-11 work.

Kicker watch

Rookie Tyler Loop finished 7-for-9 on his field goal attempts and converted a 67-yard free kick, a rarely seen play that the Jim Harbaugh-coached Los Angeles Chargers executed last season.

“I was always very jealous of Jim, because I always figured, as a special teams guy, I would get that first,” John Harbaugh said of the play, which allows a team to fair-catch a punt at the end of a half and attempt a field goal from that spot. “Then he gets it first. It’s like he always does; he gets the first things.”

Loop missed a 46-yard field goal early in practice and a rushed 48-yarder late in practice, but he made kicks from 41, 46 and 52 yards.

