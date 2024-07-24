Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is back in action.

After missing the first three practices of training camp, Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, the team’s final session before Thursday’s fully padded practice. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice Monday that the team hadn’t changed its approach with the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player sidelined.

“We just stay right on schedule, and he’ll merge in right when he gets here,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what you do with anybody, really, in that situation.”

Backup Josh Johnson had led the first-team offense in Jackson’s absence, with rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones also taking on increased roles. The Ravens’ defense was a step ahead of the offense through the first three practices, especially Monday’s, when it had a handful of interceptions.

Jackson and the Ravens will practice Wednesday in “shells” (shoulder pads and helmets) before getting Thursday off.