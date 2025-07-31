Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ third padded practice of training camp Wednesday in Owings Mills.
Attendance
Wide receiver Zay Flowers, who was limited by an apparent lower-body injury at the end of practice Tuesday, missed Wednesday’s session. Coach John Harbaugh said he’s dealing with a “camp-type thing” and will return in a few days. The Ravens will practice again Thursday before getting a day off Friday.
Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who hasn’t practiced since leaving Monday’s workout with an undisclosed injury, will be fine, Harbaugh said. His injury, which Harbaugh said required an MRI, is “not a serious deal” and is not expected to sideline him for long.
Tight end Isaiah Likely, who was carted off the field Tuesday with foot and ankle injuries that will require surgery and likely sideline him for six to eight weeks, missed his first practice of camp. Also sidelined were undrafted rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. (undisclosed), rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone (shoulder) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon).
Lamar watch
Quarterback Lamar Jackson had his toughest day of camp, unofficially finishing 7-for-19 in competitive 11-on-11 work. Jackson was inaccurate, often under pressure and shorthanded, playing most of the day without wide receiver Rashod Bateman and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, as well as the injured Flowers and Likely.
The defense, playing at nearly full strength, set the tone for a dominant day in Jackson’s first 11-on-11 period. On his first throw, he looked for wide receiver Devontez Walker, running a deep out-breaking route against cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, but Jackson’s throw was wide. On his next drop-back, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.
Read More
Then came back-to-back false starts, with at least one prompted by Awuzie threatening to blitz off the edge. Jackson tested Awuzie on the Ravens’ next pass play with another deep out-breaking route, but the pass sailed over Walker’s head and nearly into Awuzie’s hands. If not for a mistimed jump, he likely would’ve had his first interception of camp.
Jackson ended the up-tempo period with a check-down to running back Derrick Henry and a “sack,” the play stopped by outside linebacker Tavius Robinson after he apparently bowled over right tackle Roger Rosengarten on his way to the backfield.
Kicker watch
Rookie Tyler Loop returned to action while John Hoyland got the day off. Loop went 9-for-9, with his longest field goals coming from 43, 45 and 53 yards.
End zone
- For as much as the Ravens’ offense struggled in team drills — under the team’s scoring system, the defense “won” practice, 63-36 — their top receivers held their own in one-on-ones. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace beat cornerback Nate Wiggins on a comeback. Wide receiver Dayton Wade got past cornerback Marlon Humphrey on a go route, but an underthrown ball led to a breakup. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins handled a jam attempt from cornerback Jaire Alexander, then shook off more contact that drew a pass-interference penalty to catch a fade. Wide receiver Anthony Miller also beat Alexander on a vertical route before high-pointing the ball for a nice catch.
- Alexander had a rough day. Along with the troubles in one-on-ones, he gave up a touchdown to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood in the back of the end zone in a red-zone drill.
- Awuzie, meanwhile, had an impressive day, despite allowing a red-zone touchdown on a scramble by Jackson. Awuzie was active early, broke up a back-shoulder throw to Kirkwood later and earned praise afterward from Harbaugh. “I think he’s really starting to feel healthy and, boy, he knows how to play,” he said. “He is smart. He’s still learning the ins and outs of the defense, but he’s a really quick learner. When you talk to him about it, he picks it up really fast. So very excited about him.”
- Cornerback T.J. Tampa had an interception late in practice, picking off a pass from backup quarterback Cooper Rush in 11-on-11 red-zone work near the goal line. Tampa’s play has picked up in recent practices, and he bested Walker in two of their three one-on-one matchups Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, he got a hand around Walker to break up a would-be completion on a comeback route.
- Rookie outside linebacker Mike Green has done most of his damage against the Ravens’ reserve offensive linemen, and he kept it up in team drills Wednesday. He beat rookie guard Garrett Dellinger for a pressure against Rush, then undrafted rookie tackle Ozzie Hutchinson for a sack against quarterback Devin Leary. In one-on-ones, Green got the better of starting right tackle Rosengarten on back-to-back reps. Rookie defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles also used his quickness to turn the corner against starting right guard Daniel Faalele.
- Rookie wide receiver-returner LaJohntay Wester, who’s had a quiet start to camp on offense, caught a long touchdown pass from Rush. Earlier in practice, the sixth-round pick drew a pass-interference penalty on undrafted Reuben Lowery on a deep shot down the right sideline and glided by undrafted safety Keondre Jackson on a vertical route in one-on-ones. He also separated easily from Lowery on a slant in another one-on-one.
- The Ravens ended practice with a “live” tackling period, featuring primarily their young reserves. There were no vicious hits delivered, but rookie inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan had a nice stop against running back Keaton Mitchell at the second level. Practice ended on a 45-yard touchdown pass down the seam from Leary to undrafted tight end Sam Pitz, who was left open on a slot blitz.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.