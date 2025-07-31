Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ third padded practice of training camp Wednesday in Owings Mills.

Attendance

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, who was limited by an apparent lower-body injury at the end of practice Tuesday, missed Wednesday’s session. Coach John Harbaugh said he’s dealing with a “camp-type thing” and will return in a few days. The Ravens will practice again Thursday before getting a day off Friday.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who hasn’t practiced since leaving Monday’s workout with an undisclosed injury, will be fine, Harbaugh said. His injury, which Harbaugh said required an MRI, is “not a serious deal” and is not expected to sideline him for long.

Tight end Isaiah Likely, who was carted off the field Tuesday with foot and ankle injuries that will require surgery and likely sideline him for six to eight weeks, missed his first practice of camp. Also sidelined were undrafted rookie running back Marcus Major Jr. (undisclosed), rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder), rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone (shoulder) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles tendon).

Lamar watch

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had his toughest day of camp, unofficially finishing 7-for-19 in competitive 11-on-11 work. Jackson was inaccurate, often under pressure and shorthanded, playing most of the day without wide receiver Rashod Bateman and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, as well as the injured Flowers and Likely.

The defense, playing at nearly full strength, set the tone for a dominant day in Jackson’s first 11-on-11 period. On his first throw, he looked for wide receiver Devontez Walker, running a deep out-breaking route against cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, but Jackson’s throw was wide. On his next drop-back, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

Then came back-to-back false starts, with at least one prompted by Awuzie threatening to blitz off the edge. Jackson tested Awuzie on the Ravens’ next pass play with another deep out-breaking route, but the pass sailed over Walker’s head and nearly into Awuzie’s hands. If not for a mistimed jump, he likely would’ve had his first interception of camp.

Jackson ended the up-tempo period with a check-down to running back Derrick Henry and a “sack,” the play stopped by outside linebacker Tavius Robinson after he apparently bowled over right tackle Roger Rosengarten on his way to the backfield.

Kicker watch

Rookie Tyler Loop returned to action while John Hoyland got the day off. Loop went 9-for-9, with his longest field goals coming from 43, 45 and 53 yards.

